Sweet Corn Circus returns to Normal

This weekend uptown Normal will once again be filled with the smell of hot sweet corn and the presence of youthful vibes as the Sweet Corn Circus returns.

The two-day event, which is free to all, is a celebration both of the Bloomington-Normal area’s agricultural roots and its circus history. The Gamma Phi Circus is the longest running collegiate circus in the country, dating back to 1929. On Saturday and Sunday, its acrobats, aerialists, clowns and dancers will join with professional wrestlers and other attractions.

Besides the usual circus fare, some 50,000 ears of corn will be available.

Of course, in addition to the sidewalk sales, arts, crafts, and numerous vendors by the Uptown Circle this weekend, there’s the year-round attractions, including restaurants and pubs, the Normal Theater and the Normal Children’s Discovery Museum, located next to the train station. There’s also Constitution Trail, with its more than 18 miles of bike and walking paths.

The Illinois State University students in the Gamma Phi Circus work all year for their April on-campus shows. Between three regular performances and a kids show, Gamma Phi’s performers attract 18,000 people.

While it doesn’t quite measure up to the April circus numbers, Gamma Phi Circus Executive Director Marcus Alouan said the Sweet Corn Circus every August is something special. And it’s free.

The event, Alouan said, “is standing-room only. There’s bleachers set up and areas roped off.”

Last year nearly 90 ISU students performed for the crowds. Alouan said a popular side attraction during the circus exhibitions is the opportunity for kids to experience some of the skills on display by the Gamma Phi students.

“Kids can come by and try their hand at juggling, the tightwire, beginning acrobatics and still-walking,” Alouan said. That aspect of the weekend, he added, “where they get to interact with the crowd,” is really special for his performers.

“Our connection with the community is something we value greatly,” Alouan said. “We couldn’t operate without that support.”

Alouan said it is a relationship that’s developed over many decades. Five or six years ago, the annual sweet corn fest was formally renamed the Sweet Corn Circus to reflect the central role the students play in the festivities.

Allouan, who performed in the 80th annual circus as an ISU student, was the group’s executive director by the time of its 90th anniversary, and is looking forward the 100th anniversary in 2029.

“We’ve already been thinking about it,” he said.

Alouan said the Sweet Corn Circus is a “great way” to both present the university to the public, and to attract new talent to the circus. “We’re right in the middle of gearing up for students coming back,” he said.

The Sweet Corn Circus runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25. In past years, parking during the event has been free at the College Avenue deck. Accessible parking spots are located the Trail East lot, and additional event parking will be available other lots, including Trail East, Trail West and Parkinson.