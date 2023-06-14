Expanded, updated terminal reopens at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport’s multi-year project to expand its terminal is finally completed.

The $31 million project was funded with $7 million in grant funding from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) in addition to $24 million in federal dollars.

The MidAmerica St. Louis Airport terminal project expanded the existing 53,500-square-foot terminal by an additional 41,000-plus square feet to meet the needs of the growing number of passengers at the airport, according to the state of Illinois.

“I’m proud to announce that after four years of construction and $31 million in state and federal funding, the 41,000-plus square-foot expansion of the MidAmerica St. Louis Airport terminal has been completed—nearly doubling its size,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker at the ceremony dedicating the reopening of the terminal on June 13.

For the last 25 years, MidAmerica St. Louis Airport has been the regional airport for Metro East and one of the busiest airports for passenger travel in Illinois, according to the state.

MidAmerica has been putting record numbers of passengers on the board year after year, and I look forward to welcoming even more travelers with this new terminal,” said Assistant House Majority Leader Jay Hoffman, (D-Swansea). “Major infrastructure projects like these are not only great for our residents, but they are also an investment in our local building trades.”

The MidAmerica Airport is a $3 billion a year economic engine for the Metro East, said State Senator Christopher Belt, (D-Swansea). “When I advocate for infrastructure funding in my community, I look for smart investments that will enhance the opportunities for businesses and residents across the region. This does just that, and I’m proud to have been a champion for it,” Belt said.

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport acts as a gateway for business and recreation visitors to the Metro East region – in addition to significant air carrier activity, there is regular usage for corporate, military, air cargo operations, aerospace manufacturing and aerospace technology research.

“These investments in local infrastructure in St. Clair County will encourage travelers to fly through MidAmerica while ensuring the Metro East remains on the map as a popular destination for visitors,” said St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern. “Our communities will reap the benefits of this terminal expansion project as MidAmerica passenger numbers continue to soar and travelers choose to shop, dine and stay in St. Clair County.”