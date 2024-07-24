Greenwood maintains fundraising lead in 114th House race

As summer rolls on and the fall general election inches closer, former 114th state Rep. LaToya Greenwood has increased her campaign war chest over incumbent state Rep. Kevin Schmidt.

Meanwhile both she and Schmidt are spending the summer working to reach out to voters across the district.

Greenwood will need both money and strong voter interest. She had strong financial backing in 2022 and still lost.

Greenwood started the second quarter with $106,514 and finished with just $111,344, largely on the strength of a $15,000 contribution from SEIU HealthCare IL IN PAC. She received no individual donations in the quarter.

On July 12, she got a cash infusion from fellow Democratic state Rep. Jay Hoffman of the 113th District. Hoffman, who is running unopposed, transferred $48,500 from his campaign to Greenwood’s. Added to two other July transfers totaling $3,500, Greenwood has $160,000 on hand.

Schmidt received 11 individual contributions totaling $3,100, and transfers totaling $7,350 that accounted for most of his $12,890 take. He had $34,835 on hand June 30, plus $1,000 from the local GOP.

Greenwood’s 4-to-1 cash advantage in mid-July won’t protect her in November; she took in $343,000 in transferred funds alone in the fourth quarter of 2022, and still lost.

While both candidates can expect greater financial assistance from party leaders soon, they’re staying busy out in the district this summer, attending events and knocking on doors.

A post on Schmidt’s Facebook page notes that he has so far “knocked on more than 1,600 doors.”

According to the Illinois House Republican “The Caucus Blog,” over the remainder of the summer, Schmidt “is hosting a tire recycling event, property tax appeal seminar, two constituent coffees and a job fair. He will also be out and about at various community programs throughout the district.”

“The best way to know what residents need is to provide them with mechanisms to connect with him,” the article noted.

Greenwood is keeping a similar summer schedule, posting numerous photos of her with residents in their neighborhoods. On July 12, she appeared with state and local officials, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker, at the opening of the new public safety center in the Emerson Park Transit Center in East St. Louis. The development stems from the Rebuild Illinois program, which she proudly banners she voted for when she was in the State House.

Greenwood has been aggressively intent in noting her accomplishments during her three terms in the State House. In a recent Facebook post publicizing a campaign meet and greet with State Sen. Christopher Belt in O’Fallon, Greenwood also made note of her current status as the State Central Committeewoman for the 13th Congressional District.

She’s also offered commentary and analysis of the 2025 Illinois Budget as it affects the 114th District both in services and job growth.

In response to heavy flash flooding in the Metro area July 16, Greenwood posted a formal-looking letter on her Facebook page, stating in part, “After speaking with City and County officials across our area I am confident that we have some of the best emergency response personnel in the country.”

“I’m proud to have voted to bring infrastructure money to the 114th District and I plan to continue advocating for improvements so that weather events don’t take such a toll on our communities.”

That approach hasn’t sat well with some Schmidt supporters. The most recent post on Schmidt’s campaign Facebook page states that “The Democrat who Kevin beat two years ago STILL pretends she is still in office. Unlike her, Kevin can be seen visiting, listening to, & fighting for his district.”

Yet, as if to underscore the cross tensions within the GOP on some issues, that same poster had earlier questioned why Schmidt voted yes on a bill that will allow noncitizens with permission to both work here legally and to carry a gun, to work in law enforcement.

He didn’t mention the fact that two Republican House members who are also police officers were among numerous other Republicans who voted yes on the bill.