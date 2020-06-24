Ordination Masses planned for new bishops

The Ordination Masses for Bishop-elect Michael McGovern and Coadjutor Bishop-elect Louis Tylka will take at 2 p.m. July 22 in Belleville and 2 p.m. July 23 in Peoria, respectively.

Pope Francis recently appointed the two Archdiocese of Chicago priests as bishops.

Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the apostolic nuncio to the United States, will present the mandates from the Holy See at the Masses.

McGovern will serve as the ninth bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Belleville. Tylka will serve as the coadjutor bishop of Peoria until Bishop Daniel Jenky retires, and then serve as the ninth bishop of the Diocese of Peoria.

Due to concerns over the health and safety of the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance at the liturgies will be limited and social distancing will be observed.

The dioceses of Belleville and Peoria are exploring options for broadcasting the liturgies online for individuals who cannot attend the ceremonies.

Bishop-elect McGovern’s installation Mass will be at the Cathedral of St. Peter, 200 W. Harrison St., Belleville.

Coadjutor Bishop-elect Tylka’s installation Mass will be at the Cathedral of St. Mary, 607 NE Madison Ave., Peoria.

Attending both services will be: Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, archbishop of Chicago; Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States; and a province of Chicago bishops.