Community Workshop Training Center to hold annual pathways dinner

Community Workshop Training Center, Inc. presents its annual “CWTC Pathway Awards Dinner,” Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the Embassy Suites Hotel & Conference Center in East Peoria.

The evening festivities celebrate accomplishments of CWTC’s consumers, pay tribute to the many people who have helped CWTC in the past year and salute those who have contributed in extraordinary ways.

The silent auction and cocktails begin at 5 p.m., the dinner and program starts at 6 p.m. with the live auction beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 and reservations are being accepted by calling 686-3300, or online at cwtc.org. Deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 4th.

CWTC, Community Workshop and Training Center, Inc., provides programs and services to adults with disabilities; enriching their quality of life, promoting social change, and optimizing their potential for independence.