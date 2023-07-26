Tazewell County Gettysburg rocking chair placed on public display at Pekin Public Library

Pekin — There is still time to see the historic Gettysburg Rocking Chair at the Pekin Public Library, marking the 160th Anniversary of the Battle Of Gettysburg. This public display of this historic artifact is part of the Tazewell County Clerk’s “Preserving Our Tazewell County History” initiative will be available until mid-August.

The historic spinning wheel rocking chair was last on public display 55 years ago and was once a main display within the Tazewell County Courthouse’s Historic Hall. It was donated to Tazewell County by Gertude Abbott Black, formerly of Pekin. It was made shortly following the battle from a Cherry Tree which was growing on Little Round Top Hill. One of the legs of the historic chair has a bullet which embedded itself in the wood from the battle.

“This chair was donated to Tazewell County so it could be displayed and appreciated,” said Tazewell County Clerk John C. Ackerman. “For over 55 years this has not been able to take place. As such, we thank the Pekin Public Library for providing this opportunity to the citizens of Tazewell County!”

The chair is available for viewing in the library’s Local History Room, where, according to Library Director Jeff Brooks “the artifact can both be easily viewed as well as kept safe and secure during its time in the library.”

During the 1880’s, “Spinning Wheel Chairs” became popular in the United States as a way to glorify the colonial past. The chair is composed of spinning wheel parts, with the flywheel forming the chair back, spinning wheel flyer and flyer hooks on the back for decoration, and the spinning wheel legs are used for chair arms.

Taking place July 1-3 1863, in and around the town of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the Battle of Gettysburg is considered one of the most significant battles during the American Civil War, with the largest number of casualties, and often described along with the Siege of Vicksburg as the “Civil War’s Turning Point.” The 104,256 Union Army of the Potomac under the command of General George Meade battled the 80,000 Confederate Army of Northern Virginia under the command of General Robert E. Lee.

Little Round Top is the smaller of two rocky hills south of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. On the second day of the Battle of Gettysburg, July 2, Confederate soldiers under the direction of General James Longstreet began an attack on the Union left flank of Cemetery Hill. Initially undefended by the Union Army, when the discovery of the Confederate Army heading toward Little Round Top Hill was made, Union Col. Strong Vincent directed the placement of 16th Michigan, 44th New York, 83rd Pennsylvania, and 20th Maine Regiments to defend the key position. Of the 2,996 Union Soldiers engaged at Little Round Top, 556 casualties resulted, including the death of commanding officer Vincent, compared to 4,864 Confederate Soldiers engaged with 1,185 causalities. The Battle of Little Round Top has become one of the most well-known actions not only during the Battle of Gettysburg but also the entire American Civil War.

Gertrude Abbott Black (1890-1973) and her husband David M. Black (1887-1976) lived in Pekin during the late 1910’s to 1930’s. Her father Spencer H Abbott and grandfather Abijah Abbott had been carpenters and chair makers. Abijah Abbott had served during the Civil War in the 147th Illinois Infantry.

The Tazewell County Clerk’s Office thanks Susan Rynerson of the Tazewell County Genealogical & Historical Society for researching the history of the chair and the family that donated the chair to the Citizens of Tazewell County.