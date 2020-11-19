East Peoria ready for annual Festival of Lights

The East Peoria Festival of Lights is a 2020 contender for season 8 of “The Great Christmas Light Fight” on ABC TV.

The 36th annual East Peoria Festival of Lights will take place from Thursday, Nov. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. The festival begins with the Parade of Lights and that will happen on Saturday, Nov. 21.

The Winter Wonderland drive-thru display continues through the holiday season.

There’s a new way for visitors to experience the holiday lights this year as you can ride through the display in a horse drawn carriage.

Carriage rides through the Winter Wonderland display will operate from 5 until 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights starting Nov. 30 and ending Dec. 16. The rides will be provided by Hileman Carriage Service.

Reservations and payment must be made online, and cost is $65 for groups of up to six people. Make reservations at Carriage Rides for East Peoria Festival of Lights.

Passengers will board the carriage in the parking lot of Fon du Lac Golf Course Club House, 123 Par 3 Lane, adjacent to the Winter Wonderland entrance booth.

The Festival’s mascot is the wooden soldier Folepi, whose name serves as an acronym for “Festival of Lights, East Peoria, Illinois.”

Admission for Folepi’s Winter Wonderland:

$10 for regular vehicles (cars, trucks and vans)

$30 for a small bus (mini, party, shuttle, school, RV and limousine)

$150 for a full— size charter motor coach

For more information and updates go to facebook.com/EPFestivalofLights.

Shop and Stroll

The Folepi Shop and Stroll will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5 from noon to 3 p.m.

Historic Four Corners District, bounded by Washington Street, Main Street and McKinley Street. (For more information and updates go to Shop and Stroll Facebook page.

Participating businesses are:

Becks Florist, 105 E. Washington St. (open until 1 p.m.) — A full service florist and gift shop.

Vintique, 119 E. Washington St. — A vintage and antique store with unique and primitive items.

The Pickers Daughter, 125 E. Washington St. — An old country store flair with dozens of vendors offering antiques, farmhouse, primitives, collectibles, jewelry, bath products, candles, vintage, handmade items and more.

Emerald Tea Room & Gifts, 132 McKinley St. — Delicious food and gifts are available in the Tea Room, which will be serving lunch (reservations needed), cookies, fruit breads and treats.

Little Grocery, 200 E. McKinley St. —The largest Illinois State Lottery retailer in downstate, outside of Chicago. During the shop and stroll, every customer who comes in and spends $5 will receive an entry ticket for Little Grocery’s Christmas Eve drawing for an entire book of holiday cash tickets valued at $200.

Attitudes and Nail Images, 200 Anna St. — A family based full-service salon open since 2006. Attitudes is the site where kids of all ages can get the free Balloon Art by The Unique Twist, and to receive the free Folepi’s Winter Wonderland pass for those who spend $25 or more at a participating business.

Attitudes With Tails, 200 Anna St. — A grooming salon for dogs and cats with the

goal of making grooming a less stressful experience for furry clients and their owners. Attitudes does free range grooming and pets do not have any cage time. All products are natural and made in the USA.