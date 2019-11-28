Fondulac Library focuses on engagement, resource sharing in digital age

When the first libraries came about, texts were carved into stone tablets.

In today’s Information Age, though storing printed books and documents has become a challenge for libraries.

“We aren’t an archival library any longer. Our shelves meet a variety of viewpoints, and meet what’s in demand in our community,” Fondulac Library Director Genna Buhr said. “There is a purpose for a library somewhere to have a medical book from 1950, but not here.”

In April 2016, the library adopted a strategic plan for fiscal years 2017-19. Four main goals were adopted in the plan that focused on marketing, services, technology and programs. The overarching focus became resource allocation.

“All libraries are continually getting new materials and removing old materials,” she said. “That is an important part of our mission, and libraries will always be constrained.”

Digital technology, particularly the Internet, has had a dramatic effect on how libraries serve the public, she said.

Programs and services have become more in demand than printed material, and digital loans have quickly grown in popularity.

“Our digital loans continue to grow, we have e-books and audio from a couple of different vendors,” Buhr said. “It’s a completely different model, and there are licenses and time limits. Our patrons often don’t understand why they have to wait for a digital download.”

For example, a new digital release from Amazon.com will cost an individual around $19.95. The same e-book will cost libraries around $65 for a 24-month use, and leasing is metered. Metered leasing means that only a certain number of people can rent the book from a library at a time.

Through the digital media service, Hoopla, however, Fondulac cardholders have access to one of the largest digital libraries available, but rentals are limited to six uses per month.

“In this case, we’re paying a small fee for when those titles are used, and Hoopla does offer streaming video and streaming music,” Buhr said. “We set aside a certain amount of funds, so there are some budget restrictions for Hoopla.”

When it comes to traditional printed material, however, Fondulac is part of a large consortium of libraries that provide interlibrary loans. Patrons simply visit the library’s website, click on Find It at The Library, find a title and hit Place It on Hold.

“Our ability to share with one another is really amazing and it helps to save taxpayer dollars,” she explained. “Our shared consortium is large. It includes Quincy, Jacksonville, Kewanee, and delivery is free.”

In fiscal year 2019, which ended June 30, 40,096 items transited to and from Fondulac Library, with around 20,000 requested from the East Peoria branch.

“If you were to stop and think, for every time we did that, if we didn’t have those 20,000 items, you would have to wait longer, or not have it at all. Those items usually arrive within two days of being requested.”

And patrons need not enter the library to pick up an item that’s been requested or placed on hold, Fondulac has a drive-up window with a call button on Richland Street. It’s particularly handy for parents with small children packed in a vehicle, senior citizens and disabled people.

Along with increased services, there’s also been a push for engaging activities that draw the public to the library. Little Explorers is an interactive program that encourages young children to explore science, art, math and music.

The library also hosts an Anime &Manga Club for teens, and for adults they offer beginning and weekend yoga classes.

It takes great marketing to keep the community informed of what’s happening at the library, however. By expanding ongoing market efforts, and increasing social media presence, the library grew its Facebook reach by 28 percent, and increased Facebook followers by 27 percent in fiscal years 2017-19.

Staff also added an Instagram account, which has accumulated 300 followers. Inside the library, each

of the customer service desks are stocked with promotional materials that are sent home with visitors.

“Every two weeks we develop a new focus and they chat with patrons about those focuses,” Burh said. “We hand out flyers, bookmarks. Little kernels of information to plant the seed.”

Their efforts are working. Recently, a Sunday celebration of Sesame Street’s 50th anniversary drew an impressive crowd of parents and children who enjoyed hands-on crafts, games, book reading.

Adult Gaming Night has become a very popular attraction, along with the summer series Music in the Garden picnic and music night.

Buhr said the library is able to underwrite the costs of services, events, programs, monthly newsletters by careful budgeting and with the help of Friends of the Library, a volunteer group that raises money and provides helping volunteer hands at library happenings.

“Friends of the Library is a small, but mighty group,” she said. “They help fund some programs and their donations help fund our hotspot connection fees. They also added additional Books That Talk in the children’s department.”

On Thursday and Friday, Dec. 5-6, Friends of the Library will host a craft and bake sale to raise funds for the library. That, and many other holiday happenings, are slated through the holidays. For more information on these events, along with the many online resources, visit www.fondulaclibrary.org, or visit their Facebook page, “Fondulac District Library”.

