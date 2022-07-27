Tazewell County Fair celebrates on work of 4-H

Tazewell County Fair celebrates on work of 4-HJuly 27, 2022
Saturday, July 30
8 a.m. — Show Set Up for all exhibitors and families are asked to help
Monday, Aug. 1
7-10 a.m. — Swine, Poultry, Sheep and Rabbit check in
9-11 a.m. — General exhibit check in Cultural Arts Exhibit Hall: Plants & Soils Department; Crops Department; Communication Arts Department; Home & Family Department; Mechanical Sciences Department; Natural Resources & Environment & Animal Science Department; Clothing & Textiles Department Memorial Arena: Visual Arts Department
9 a.m. — Horses must be on the grounds
9 a.m. — Exhibit interviews begin for most general exhibits – Plants & Soils, Crops; Communication Arts (excludes Photography); Home & Family; Mechanical Sciences (excludes Aerospace); Natural Resources
10 a.m. — Swine, Poultry, Sheep and Rabbit must be on the grounds with Health Papers turned in
10 a.m. — Horses are checked in
Noon — Visual Arts interviews (for Horse exhibitors and 4-Hers bringing 4 or more V. A. exhibits) begins; Horse Show begins, Livestock Review Building
1 p.m. — Visual Arts Judging (for all others) begins
2 p.m. — Aerospace Judging (exhibitors assigned judging time at check in)
5 p.m. — Horse Grand Entry, Livestock Review Building; General exhibit displays open to public
7 p.m. — Grand Opening and Junior Fair Royalty Contest in Memorial Arena
Tuesday, Aug. 2
7—10:30 a.m. — Beef & Goat check in
8 a.m. — Poultry Show, Poultry/Rabbit Barn
8:30 a.m. — Photography interviews begin (exhibitors assigned judging time at check in on Monday) in Cultural Arts Exhibit Hall
9 a.m. — Cloverbud interviews begin in Memorial Arena 3
9 a.m. — Foods & Nutrition interviews begin in Memorial Arena
Noon-3 p.m. — Dairy check in
1:30 p.m. — Goat Show in Livestock Review Building
4 p.m. — Rocket Launch, Baseball Field behind Livestock Review Building
6 p.m. — Livestock Parade & General Awards’ Presentation (Trophies & State Fair Honors), Livestock Review Building
Wednesday, Aug. 3
8 a.m. — Swine Show in Livestock Review Building
9 a.m. — Dairy Show in Livestock Review Building
9:30 a.m. — Cat Show in Memorial Arena
11 a.m. — Beef Show in Livestock Review Building
1 p.m. — Sheep Show in Livestock Review Building (Master Showmanship Contest immediately following Sheep Show)
2:30 p.m. — Rabbit Show in Poultry/Rabbit Barn
5:30 p.m. — State Fair Orientation in Memorial Arena
6:30 p.m. — General exhibits dismissed
6:30 p.m. — Youth Project Auction (with livestock released immediately following) in Livestock Review Building
7 p.m. — Show Clean Up. All exhibitors and families are asked to help