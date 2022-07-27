Tazewell County Fair celebrates on work of 4-H

Saturday, July 30

8 a.m. — Show Set Up for all exhibitors and families are asked to help

Monday, Aug. 1

7-10 a.m. — Swine, Poultry, Sheep and Rabbit check in

9-11 a.m. — General exhibit check in Cultural Arts Exhibit Hall: Plants & Soils Department; Crops Department; Communication Arts Department; Home & Family Department; Mechanical Sciences Department; Natural Resources & Environment & Animal Science Department; Clothing & Textiles Department Memorial Arena: Visual Arts Department

9 a.m. — Horses must be on the grounds

9 a.m. — Exhibit interviews begin for most general exhibits – Plants & Soils, Crops; Communication Arts (excludes Photography); Home & Family; Mechanical Sciences (excludes Aerospace); Natural Resources

10 a.m. — Swine, Poultry, Sheep and Rabbit must be on the grounds with Health Papers turned in

10 a.m. — Horses are checked in

Noon — Visual Arts interviews (for Horse exhibitors and 4-Hers bringing 4 or more V. A. exhibits) begins; Horse Show begins, Livestock Review Building

1 p.m. — Visual Arts Judging (for all others) begins

2 p.m. — Aerospace Judging (exhibitors assigned judging time at check in)

5 p.m. — Horse Grand Entry, Livestock Review Building; General exhibit displays open to public

7 p.m. — Grand Opening and Junior Fair Royalty Contest in Memorial Arena

Tuesday, Aug. 2

7—10:30 a.m. — Beef & Goat check in

8 a.m. — Poultry Show, Poultry/Rabbit Barn

8:30 a.m. — Photography interviews begin (exhibitors assigned judging time at check in on Monday) in Cultural Arts Exhibit Hall

9 a.m. — Cloverbud interviews begin in Memorial Arena 3

9 a.m. — Foods & Nutrition interviews begin in Memorial Arena

Noon-3 p.m. — Dairy check in

1:30 p.m. — Goat Show in Livestock Review Building

4 p.m. — Rocket Launch, Baseball Field behind Livestock Review Building

6 p.m. — Livestock Parade & General Awards’ Presentation (Trophies & State Fair Honors), Livestock Review Building

Wednesday, Aug. 3

8 a.m. — Swine Show in Livestock Review Building

9 a.m. — Dairy Show in Livestock Review Building

9:30 a.m. — Cat Show in Memorial Arena

11 a.m. — Beef Show in Livestock Review Building

1 p.m. — Sheep Show in Livestock Review Building (Master Showmanship Contest immediately following Sheep Show)

2:30 p.m. — Rabbit Show in Poultry/Rabbit Barn

5:30 p.m. — State Fair Orientation in Memorial Arena

6:30 p.m. — General exhibits dismissed

6:30 p.m. — Youth Project Auction (with livestock released immediately following) in Livestock Review Building

7 p.m. — Show Clean Up. All exhibitors and families are asked to help