Tazewell County news briefs

EAST PEORIA

City to hold its Veterans Day parade

The city of East Peoria will hold a parade honoring veterans at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9

starting behind the Goodwill store on Main Street.

Those who have served in the U.S. military or are currently on active duty can participate in the Veterans Day Parade sponsored by East Peoria VFW Post 2078.

The parade route starts at the intersection of Columbia and West Washington streets, travels on Washington to Richland Street and ends at Fondulac District Library. Floats, vehicles and troops are encouraged to participate and should register at the staging site.

For more information, call 309-966-3655.

Open burn permitted through end of month

Open burning of dry brush and landscape waste is allowed in the city through Nov. 30. Only dry brush and landscape waste can be burned and the pile must produce as little smoke as possible. The open burning rules must be followed:

Only dry leaves, brush and landscape waste may be burned. Burning of any other items is prohibited.

Burning may occur only during daylight hours on non-windy days.

Per the fire chief, a burning ban will be in effect when there are sustained winds or gusts of 10 miles per hour or more. Residents are encouraged to listen to the weather forecast for predicted wind speeds.

The material being burned must be in small piles.

The burn must be supervised at all times by a responsible adult.

The fire must be completely extinguished when finished.

A water source must be nearby.

Residents are asked to check with their neighbors prior to burning brush in case they have health problems which might be affected by smoke, so that an appropriate time to burn can be arranged.

For complete rules, read the Open Burning Ordinance (PDF).

For more information, call 309-698-4700 and ask for the assistant fire chief on duty.

Burning of brush at any time other than open burning season requires a burn permit. These are issued for construction purposes. Burn permit applications must be approved by a member of the Fire Department command staff at Central Fire Station, 201 W Washington St.,

East Peoria. Cost is $25 per permit.

HEARTLAND COLLEGE

Cannabis in the Workplace class helps prep employers

Heartland Community College is presenting a workshop to help Illinois employers prepare their businesses for the marijuana legalization measures going into effect at the beginning of the new year.

On Tuesday, Nov. 19, Heartland will present Cannabis in the Workplace: Your Policies and Communications. The class will explore how new legislation affects companies and their employees.

“With Illinois’s upcoming legalization of cannabis, the re-evaluation of drug-free workplaces and safety policies is becoming a priority for employers,” said Angie Coughlin, Heartland Community College Director of Continuing Education Outreach and Professional Development.

At the workshop, Illinois State Sen. Jason Barickman will provide the need-to-know background on Illinois cannabis legislation and respond to questions attendees have about the state’s legalization measures.

Business professor Terry Lowe will discuss how employers can identify gaps in company policies and help participants work to map an effective communication plan for employees.

For more information, or to register for the Cannabis in the Workplace program, contact Heartland Community College at 309-268-8160 or visit www.heartland.edu/Cannabis. Cost is $15. Pre-registration is required.

Program for developmentally disabled students marks 10 years

The Heartland Academy for Learning Opportunities (HALO) is celebrating ten years of providing students with developmental disabilities a pathway to independence.

Operated by Student Access and Accommodation Services, the HALO program provides a higher education experience for students with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and other learning challenges. The goal is to help students transition to the next level of independence in a supportive yet challenging environment.

When launched in 2009, Heartland’s HALO program was one of only three in the state of Illinois, joining Elmhurst College in the Chicago suburbs and Lewis and Clark College in Godfrey. Today, HALO students come to Heartland from all directions, including Clinton, Peoria, and Pontiac.

Students pursue a variety of coursework, including: cooking, money management skills, reading, technology, math, social development, health and wellness, and independent living. Outside of academics, HALO students develop the soft skills necessary for successful transition to adulthood. Upon completion of the program, a non-degree credential is awarded.

Today, HALO partners with Bloomington-Normal-based agencies like Marcfirst and Bridgeway to connect students with job shadowing, job coaching, and career opportunities.

PEKIN

High school seeks nominations for distinguished alum

Pekin Community High School would like the chance to celebrate those who have come before and recognize the great alumni who have gone on to make significant contributions to the world after their time spent at PCHS.

“We believe these people serve as role models to inspire current and future generations of students,” the high school posted.

“In this spirit, we are reaching out to you hoping that some of you would have the desire to nominate a fellow classmate or PCHS alum who you know who has gone on to do wonderful/extraordinary things.”

A nomination form needs to be filled out a returned to Dr. Danielle Owens by Dec. 15 to be considered for this year’s selection process.

Anyone nominated must meet the following criteria:

Graduated from PCHS or attended for at least 2 years.

Is at least 30 years of age at the time of nomination.

Is not a current employee or Board Member of PCHS.

Demonstrates a high level of achievement in his/her field and makes significant contributions to that field.

The high school hopes to recognize its Distinguished Alum(ni) at homecoming festivities typically held during the first week of October.

The high school just recognized its first class of Distinguished Alumni and is excited to continue celebrating our past graduates as a critical part of continuing to grow the Pekin pride for Pekin Community High School and our community.

Consider nominating someone you know for this award using this form – https://5il.co/aoy9

STATE

IDNR announces schedule for grant funding

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) and the Illinois Conservation Foundation (ICF) have announced anticipated application deadlines for competitive grant programs for Illinois Fiscal Year 2020.

Grant program goals vary by program and include natural resource protection, management, and enhancement; recreational amenity and open space acquisition and development; museum capital improvement; and, environmental education. Eligible applicants vary by program and may include local governments, non-profits, universities, and individuals.

For all IDNR grant programs, a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) will be posted on or before the posted date on the Illinois Catalog of State Financial Assistance, available at this link: https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/GATA/Grants/SitePages/CSFA.aspx.

Each NOFO will include eligibility information, application instructions and links to application materials.

To apply for ICF grants, visit https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/education/Pages/grants.aspx

For information on IDNR grant programs, including FY 2020 deadlines and program information, click here: https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/grants/Documents/IDNRGrantsScheduleTable.pdf

To subscribe to IDNR’s grant opportunities email list, click here: http://eepurl.com/gzdIjT