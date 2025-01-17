Rockford’s School Street to close

The eastbound lane of School Street in Rockford will be closed between Hinkley and Forest avenues from this afternoon until Monday morning

Eastbound School will close at 2 p.m. today for utility work. The roadway is expected to reopen by 7 a.m. Monday.

Residents on eastbound School will be able to access their residences, according to Jordan Masemore, senior engineering tech for Rockford Public Works.

Eastbound traffic on School will be detoured south down Hinkley, then east on Andrews Street, and north on Forest to School.

Motorists are reminded to use caution and slow down in and around work zones