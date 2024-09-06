Winning debut for Hard Rock Casino

Thirty years since the idea was conceived and after two years of construction, Rockford’s $300 million Hard Rock Casino is a reality.

The 175,000-square-foot entertainment complex was officially unveiled Aug. 29, featuring a 64,000-square-foot gaming floor, 1,300 slot machines, 50 gaming tables, six poker tables, plus a sportsbook betting.

Located at 7801 E. State St. on Rockford’s far east side, Hard Rock debuts as the third largest casino in Illinois and is poised to be an entertainment and dining destination.

Hard Rock Live Banquet Venue is a 23,000-square-foot, 2,000-seat, performance arena adjacent to the casino. Akon, Joan Jet and The Blackhearts and Brad Paisley were all scheduled to performe over Labor Day weekend.

Hard Rock features seven restaurants offering Mexican, Asian, Italian and American-inspired cuisine, along with a coffee bar and a steak and seafood house. Casino guests can also visit the Rock Shop for Hard Rock souvenirs and gifts.

Memorabilia from rock, country, soul and jazz artists and art can be found throughout the complex.

“We have developed and procured the most elevated collection of art and memorabilia for the Rockford casino,” said Steve Platcow, Hard Rock director of marketing.

Much of the 150 memorabilia and décor items around the casino pay tribute to the members of Cheap Trick, Rockford’s iconic rock band. From the giant checkered 62-foot guitar marquee outside to murals, posters, instruments and clothing, fans can get an unparalleled view into the band’s evolution.

Grand opening festivities before the official 3 p.m. public debut included live entertainment, remarks from state and local dignitaries and a ceremonial guitar smash event.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker praised local officials, including State Senators Dave Syverson and Steve Stadelman, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara and Winnebago County Board Chairman Joe Chiarelli, for their vision and concerted efforts in making the HRCR a reality.

“When I began working with the General Assembly to shape and modernize Illinois gaming laws in 2019, it was your mayor and your elected officials who made it clear to me that we should authorize a new casino license for Rockford,” Pritzker said.

“We worked together in a partnership to make the Hard Rock Casino Rockford happen. I’m so pleased with the economic opportunities, increased tourism, and contributions to small businesses that the casino brings to this region.

“We have already created 900 new jobs and will create more when the Hard Rock Hotel opens in a few years. The Hard Rock Casino Rockford is the culmination and embodiment of our tireless efforts to ensure the benefits of this industry flow directly back into our local communities.”

McNamara recognized casino investors, including Dan Fischer, principal of 815 Entertainment, Brent Johnson of Ringland Johnson Construction, and Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen.

Additionally, McNamara touted Hard Rock’s positive impact on the Rockford community.

“The relationship between the City of Rockford and the Hard Rock Casino is something that benefits every person who calls Rockford home,” he said. “We already see this happening as casino revenue allows Rockford Promise students to attend Northern Illinois University tuition-free. This transformative program positively impacts students, their families and our entire community.

“We have a revenue plan to invest casino funds directly into our community’s distressed neighborhoods, infrastructure and public safety. As we celebrate the Hard Rock casino opening, we are also celebrating the growth and success of Rockford.”