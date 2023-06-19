Eureka gets ready for Fourth of July parade

The annual Eureka Business Association Fourth of July parade will be held on Tuesday, July 4 at 10 a.m. Lineup will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Eureka Apostolic Christian Church, 700 W. Cruger.

To improve safety, there are several changes to this year’s parade. The parade route will be longer with an additional section covering West Burton and West Maple streets.

Also, participants are asked to register their entry prior to the parade and bring a completed participant information form to the parade.

The link and form are available on the EBA website (www.eurekabusiness.net/events) and on the EBA Facebook page. For more information contact Erin Ziegenhorn at CEFCU 309-633-7834.