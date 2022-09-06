Eureka Library Notes: Tie-Dye Friday is back

All programs listed are at the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St. For more information, visit www.eurekapl.org or call 309-467-2922.

Tie-Dye Friday

Tie-Dye Friday is back. The library will provide all of the tie-dye supplies, patrons just need to bring their own white cotton t-shirt or other item to tie-dye. This program is free and open to patrons of all ages. Tie-dye can get a little messy, so wearing old clothes is recommended. No need to register, simply stop by the library anytime between 3 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9.

Second Saturday LEGO Pop-Up

Second Saturday LEGO Pop-Up is back on Saturday, Sept. 10. Pop by during the library’s open hours (9 a.m. – noon) to have a fun morning of building with LEGO bricks.

Mystery Book Club September meeting

Join the Monday Morning Mystery Book Club to help solve crimes of mystery, mayhem, and murder. The book club meets at the library the second Monday of each month to explore different themes and authors within the mystery and suspense genres. For the next meeting on Monday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m., the theme is free choice – simply share what mysteries you have been reading lately.

Soundwave Art program for teens

Learn how to create a visual soundwave from a song or voice recording to transform into a cool work of art, on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 4 p.m. This is a free program for ages 12 – 17. Registration is required before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Register at the adult circulation desk.