Eureka Public Library gets ready for summer

Library closed for Memorial Day

The Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, will be closed Saturday, May 29 and Monday, May 31 for Memorial Day. The library will reopen at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1. For more information, call the library at 309-467-2922.

Colors of My Community art and photo contest

Patrons of all ages are invited to submit an original piece of artwork or photography for Eureka Public Library’s Colors of My Community art and photo contest. Participants are asked to show how reading colors their world in their art or photo entries and may only submit one entry per person.

Entries will be accepted starting June 1 and ending July 9. During those dates artwork and photographs may be dropped off at the adult circulation desk anytime the library is open.

Age groups for the contests will be the same as the age groups for the Summer Reading Program: child (ages 0 – 8th grade), young adult (ages 12 – 17), adult (ages 18 and older). There will be one winner per age group for each contest. For more information and the full contest rules, visit the Eureka Public Library website eurekapl.org.

Summer Reading Program kickoff

Join the Eureka Public Library on Tuesday, June 1 at 5:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chair or a picnic and enjoy some lively accordion tunes from The Bob and Judy Duo. This is a free outdoor program open to all ages and no registration is required. In the event of rain, the program will be postponed until Wednesday, June 2 at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit the library website eurekapl.org or call 309-467-2922.

