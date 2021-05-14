Eureka Public Library programs

Get ready for Summer Reading with Tie-Dye

The Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St., wants to help patrons to get ready to color their world this summer with Tie-Dye Friday. The library will provide all of the tie-dye supplies, patrons just need to bring their own t-shirt or another item to tie-dye. This program is free and open to patrons of all ages. No need to register, simply stop by the library anytime between 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, May 21 to make a colorful tie-dye creation. For more information, visit the library website eurekapl.org or call the library at 309-467-2922.

A Snapshot of Mental Health First Aid

Join the Eureka Public Library over Zoom on Wednesday, May 26 at 6 p.m. for A Snapshot of Mental Health First Aid. This program will offer an overview of the most common mental health conditions (depression, anxiety, panic, trauma, and psychosis) including how to recognize them and how to respond. Participants will also be given information on how to attend a full Mental Health First Aid class and become certified as a first aider. Registration for this free program is open until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25. For more information and the registration link, visit eurekapl.org.

A live online program with Dr. Temple Grandin

Dr. Temple Grandin, Ph.D., is one of the most accomplished and well-known adults with autism in the world. On Thursday, May 27 at 6 p.m. Grandin will address the real issues of autism that parents, teachers, and individuals on the spectrum face every day. In her talk, “The Way I See It: A Personal Look at Autism and Asperger’s,” she will offer helpful dos and don’ts, practical strategies, and try-it-now tips, all based on her insider perspective and a great deal of research.

Registration is required for this live online event: visit http://bit.ly/39neep2.

This event is presented in partnership with Alpha Park Public Library, Ayer Public Library, Brimfield Public Library District, Chillicothe Public Library District, Eureka Public Library, Fondulac District Library, Henderson County Public Library District, Illinois Prairie District Public Library, Morrison and Mary Wiley Library, Morton Public Library, Peoria Public Library, and Tremont District Library.

“The Way I See It: A Personal Look at Autism and Asperger’s” will take place Thursday, May 27 at 6 p.m. Register for the Zoom link at http://bit.ly/39neep2. For more information, visit eurekapl.org or call the Eureka Public Library at 309-467-2922.

