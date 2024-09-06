Fight back against fleas

DEAR PAW’S CORNER: My apartment has been infested with fleas all summer! I’m so frustrated. My two cats are suffering from hot spots and patchy fur because of the flea bites, and I’ve constantly got bites all over my legs. I don’t want to give my cats flea medicine because I heard it is dangerous to their health. What can I do to get rid of these fleas? — Cara J. in Macon, Georgia

DEAR CARA: You’re going to have to plan an all-out assault on the flea infestation, and do it as soon as possible.

Talk to your veterinarian about the health risks and benefits of various flea and tick treatments. Ticks can give your cats heartworm and tapeworm. Your cats’ health is at greater risk right now from not doing anything than they would be from an effective treatment.

Next, get rid of the fleas and their eggs in your house with a complete cleaning and treatment. Take down the curtains and wash and dry them. Wash all your bedding and clothes. Dust from ceiling to floor. Vacuum the carpets thoroughly. Wash all mats and put them out in the sun to dry. Clean every corner of the apartment. Clean fabric furniture with a steam cleaner. Flip the sofa and vacuum up all the dust bunnies and dirt.

Finally, with the cats sequestered in a safe room, treat the carpet to kill remaining fleas and their eggs. You can use a direct spray or an insecticide that is sprinkled into the carpet and vacuumed up.

This all-out assault will nearly wipe out the fleas in your home. But they can (and will) come back. To keep them on the retreat, vacuum twice a week, wash your cats’ bedding weekly, and make sure the cats get their flea/tick/heartworm medication on schedule.

