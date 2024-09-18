Share the road with farmers

Share the road with farmersIllinois Farm Bureau — September 17, 2024
Follow these tips to help keep you and farmers safe throughout the harvest season and again in spring when planting starts.
- Most importantly, slow down and be patient.
- Slow down when you see the “Slow Moving Vehicle” emblem, the orange and red reflective triangle, which warns you a tractor or combine will be on the road traveling at a slow rate of speed.
- Flashing amber lights on the equipment mean caution, so reduce speed when encountering farm equipment on public roads.
- Keep a safe distance from the farm equipment so farmers can see you. Remember, if you can’t see their mirrors, they can’t see you.
- Pass large farm equipment only if you know conditions are safe and you are sure the farmer will not be making a left-hand turn.
- It is illegal to pass in a no-passing lane or within 100 feet of an intersection, railroad crossing or bridge.
- Be prepared to yield to wide equipment.
- Watch for the farmer’s indication of a turn. Newer equipment has one or more amber lights flashing rapidly to indicate a turn. Older equipment is typically not equipped with turn signals so watch for the farmer’s hand signals.
Source: Illinois Farm Bureau
