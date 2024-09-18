Share the road with farmers

Illinois Farm BureauSeptember 17, 2024

Follow these tips to help keep you and farmers safe throughout the harvest season and again in spring when planting starts. 

  • Most importantly, slow down and be patient. 
  • Slow down when you see the “Slow Moving Vehicle” emblem, the orange and red reflective triangle, which warns you a tractor or combine will be on the road traveling at a slow rate of speed. 
  • Flashing amber lights on the equipment mean caution, so reduce speed when encountering farm equipment on public roads. 
  • Keep a safe distance from the farm equipment so farmers can see you. Remember, if you can’t see their mirrors, they can’t see you. 
  • Pass large farm equipment only if you know conditions are safe and you are sure the farmer will not be making a left-hand turn. 
  • It is illegal to pass in a no-passing lane or within 100 feet of an intersection, railroad crossing or bridge. 
  • Be prepared to yield to wide equipment. 
  • Watch for the farmer’s indication of a turn. Newer equipment has one or more amber lights flashing rapidly to indicate a turn. Older equipment is typically not equipped with turn signals so watch for the farmer’s hand signals. 

Source: Illinois Farm Bureau 

