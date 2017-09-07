GOOD HOUSEKEEPING REPORTS: More do’s for a healthy lifestyle

Start living your healthiest life with the latest “do’s” from Good Housekeeping.

Do: Reorganize the Fridge

Up to 40 percent of the food supply in the U.S. is wasted, and much of what winds up uneaten consists of healthier foods, like vegetables, fruit, seafood and dairy, according to a recent study in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Worse, researchers found that substantial amounts of vitamins and minerals that are generally lacking in Americans’ diets end up in the garbage. Sharon Franke, director of GH’s Kitchen Appliances and Technology Lab, suggests that you try these smart tips to help you toss less, eat better and save money, too:

· Put warm leftovers on the top shelf of your fridge: If they’re lower, heat can rise and spoil milk or meat on the shelves above.

· Freeze cheese: Hard cheeses, like Parmesan and Cheddar, will last up to six months in the freezer if they’re tightly wrapped.

· Store condiments in the door, as it’s the warmest area and not cold enough for anything perishable.

Do: Wash in Cold Water

You’ve probably been told to wash your hands in warm or hot water to kill germs. In fact, the FDA recommends that food handlers wash hands and rinse them with warm water. But Rutgers University researchers found no significant difference between the numbers of icky germs on the mitts of people who washed in 100 F water versus those who used cool, 60 F water. What’s more, using water at 60 F instead of 100 F takes 46 percent less energy, saving you cash and protecting the environment. Just be sure to soap up and wash vigorously for at least 10 seconds, whatever the water temperature.

Do: Go Soak Yourself

As if you needed another excuse for a luxurious hot bath, researchers from Loughborough University in England found that an hour of tub time may have some benefits similar to those of exercise. Bathers burned 126 calories – as many as they would on a 30-minute walk – and showed potential for reduced chronic inflammation and better blood sugar control (good news for diabetics). Fill your tub halfway with water at hot-tub temperature (around 104 F) to get these goodies. You also can step into a hot tub or sauna, which may have the same effects. Don’t hang up your fitness gear, though: Exercise helps your health in countless other ways, so keep at it.

Do: Climb Away the Blues

If you’re feeling low, make like Spider-Man. Depressed patients who went bouldering regularly as part of their treatment saw their moods improve significantly, according to new research. Bouldering is similar to climbing, in that “You have to be focused on the moment so as not to fall – it doesn’t leave much room for your mind to dwell on things,” said study author Eva-Maria

Stelzer. Climbing with others also can help counter feelings of isolation and build self-confidence. Hit the wall at your gym, or look online to find a bouldering gym in your area.

ON ANOTHER MATTER …

Your Beauty Questions, Answered

Q: Can you actually make hair healthier?

The best way to keep hair smooth, shiny and soft is to minimize damage. Reduce hot-tool use (air-dry as much as possible), chemical treatments (e.g., color, relaxers) and exposure to sun and chlorine, and brush sparingly and gently. Condition your hair regularly to protect and soften strands, and apply a serum to help restore silkiness.

Q: Is sleeping in makeup bad for my skin?

Yes! Makeup can make particles in the air more likely to stick to your skin, and if you don’t wash it off, free radicals produced by the particles can break down collagen, leading to lines over time. Plus, makeup may clog pores – causing a buildup of acne-forming bacteria if you regularly sleep in it – and absorb moisture from your face. That’s why it’s important to cleanse at night to let your skin rejuvenate itself.

Beauty Lab tip: Keep facial cleansing wipes on your nightstand to quick-wash in a pinch.

TABLE

Do: Change Your Oil

Coconut oil – hyped as helpful for weight loss, heart health and cognition – is not all it’s cracked up to be. In fact, a large review this year confirmed that diets rich in plant-based oils that are low in saturated fat and high in antioxidants are the ones that can help reduce risk of major chronic illnesses, including diabetes, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease and heart disease. These winners fit the bill:

Extra-virgin olive oil

Research has shown that the chemical makeup of this salad and cooking staple can help reduce blood sugar as soon as two hours after your meal.

Corn oil

If you’re going to saute, use corn oil. It’s packed with plant sterols, compounds that have been linked to improving heart health by lowering “bad” LDL cholesterol.

Canola oil

Less expensive and more shelf-stable than olive, canola oil is versatile. It’s also a good source of vitamin E, an antioxidant linked to memory and brain function.

Avocado oil

We love this light- and delicate-tasting oil in salad dressing: The monounsaturated fats in the super-fruit can help boost the absorption of nutrients from the veggies you eat.

Sesame oil

This Asian-cuisine go-to has anti-inflammatory phytonutrients and may help regulate blood pressure. Stir-fry in canola or corn, but add this at the end for flavor.

Recalls Alert

The following products and vehicles were recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Unless otherwise indicated, discontinue use of the products immediately and return them to the store where purchased for a refund. For more information about the products, call the manufacturer or CPSC’s toll-free

hotline, 800-638-2772. Only some cars or trucks recalled are affected. Contact a dealer for your model to see if it is included in the recall. The dealer will tell you what to do.

PRODUCT/VEHICLE

PROBLEM

Laura Ashley girls’ dresses, sold at Dillard’s stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Dillards.com and Zulily.com from January 2017 through July 2017 for between $27 and $40.

The flower petals can detach, posing a choking hazard to children. Consumers should immediately take the recalled dresses away from children and contact the firm for a full refund. Consumers can contact Pastourelle toll-free at 888-507-7275 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST Monday through Friday, via email at info@pastourelle.com or online at www.pastourellerecall.com.

2004 Mazda RX-8

The ball-joint socket on the front suspension lower control arm may crack and the ball joint may separate from the socket. If the ball joint separates, steering control may be lost, increasing the risk of a crash. Mazda will notify owners, and dealers will replace the front lower control arms for free. Owners may contact Mazda customer service at 800-222-5500. Mazda’s number for this recall is 1117E.

