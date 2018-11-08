GOOD HOUSEKEEPING REPORTS: Fall Laundry Tricks

Steal these proven ways to simplify your seasonal closet swap, make Wash Day a breeze — and rescue your favorite cool-weather clothes from stains and more.

How to Tackle Seasonal Stains

Save washable fall and winter fabrics from these mess-makers in just a few steps:

1. Candle Wax

Let the wax cool or hold a plastic bag of ice against it. Gently pry off the hardened wax with a spoon or dull knife. Place the fabric between paper towels and press with a warm, dry (no-steam) iron, rotating the towels as they absorb wax. Rub in liquid detergent. Wash in warm or hot water with fabric-safe bleach.

2. Pumpkin

Scrape off excess and flush with cold water. Rub in liquid laundry detergent or pretreater. Wait five minutes, then wash in the hottest water that’s safe with a fabric-safe bleach.

3. Cranberry Sauce

Rinse with cold water. Soak 15 minutes in a mix of 1 tablespoon white vinegar and 1/2 teaspoon liquid detergent in 1 quart cool water. Launder as usual in warm water with fabric-safe bleach.

4. Pine Tree Sap

Soak in rubbing alcohol to soften, then gently peel off what you can. Work in more alcohol to dissolve any remaining stain. Rinse. Rub in pretreater, and wash in the warmest water that’s safe.

5. Apple Cider

Flush with cold water. Work in liquid laundry detergent or pretreater, and wash in warm or, if safe, hot water. If the stain remains, rewash and add in a fabric-safe bleach.

4 Tricks to Simplify Storage

Pack up out-of-season clothing like a pro.

1. Organize likes together. Designating one box or bag for casual tops, another for pants, a third for dressy items and so on means you are folding and stashing similar items at once for a speedier and more orderly approach. Add a label (if you can’t see in), and finding what you want next season will be a cinch.

2. Wash smarter. Pick a dedicated time to launder only the items you’re storing so that items go from the dryer to storage. If you mix them in with your usual loads, you’ll waste time separating them from the clothes your family is wearing now.

3. Steam, don’t iron. To dewrinkle items before storing and to save time next season, opt for a steamer (just let damp items dry). It’s faster than an iron and easy to use right where you are packing.

4. Stock up on acid-free tissue paper. Available online or at craft stores, this paper has a neutral pH and none of the acids that can leach out of regular tissue to stain fabrics. Use it as a cushion between items and to keep sequins and beads from snagging other fabrics. Stuff it inside boxes to prevent clothes from shifting and wrinkling, and inside hats to help them keep their shape.

Easy Ways to Conquer Closet Clutter

Winter clothes are bulkier than summer ones, making closets feel cramped. Try these tips to maximize every inch:

Make hangers do more. Who says only one garment per hanger? Place two pairs of pants on the crossbar, or clip two thinner skirts together. Better yet, consider tiered hangers that hold multiples of the same item vertically.

Invest in shelf dividers. Keep stacks of sweaters, pants and purses neat and accessible with plastic or metal shelf dividers. They clip in place, are adjustable and prevent items from tumbling into a jumbled mess.

Use the back of the door. Sure, a shoe caddy can go there, but not all closets are deep enough for one. Instead, mount hooks, like Command brand, or hang a ready-made organizer for scarves, belts and accessories there.

Relocate coats. If you store clothes and coats in the same space, stop. Not only does outerwear eat up room, but it gets worn more and cleaned less, so it’s best not to have it rub up against clean clothes in your closet.

