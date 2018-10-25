GOOD HOUSEKEEPING REPORTS: Quick and tasty weeknight meals

Make a fresh and delicious dinner in less time than you need to order takeout.

MONDAY

Five-Spice Pork with Plums

Directions: In a 12-inch skillet, heat 2 tablespoons butter on medium-high. Season four (3-ounce) boneless pork loin chops with 3/4 teaspoons five-spice powder and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook pork 5 minutes or until browned, turning once; transfer to plate. Add five sliced plums to skillet; cook, stirring, 3 minutes. Stir one pressed garlic clove, then 1/4 cup seasoned rice vinegar, 2 tablespoons soy sauce and 1 tablespoon brown sugar; cook, stirring, until simmering. Return pork to skillet; cook 1 minute or until cooked through. Stir in 3 green onions, cut into 1-inch pieces.

Serves 4. Each serving about 315 calories, 19 g protein, 21 g carbs, 18 g fat (8 g saturated), 2 g fiber, 865 mg sodium.

TUESDAY

Hearty Kale and Bean Salad

Directions: In a large serving bowl, mix 1 large bunch Tuscan kale, ribs discarded and leaves thinly sliced, and 8 ounces thinly sliced Brussels sprouts. In a small bowl, whisk 3 tablespoons lemon juice, 1 pressed garlic clove and 1/4 teaspoons each salt and pepper. Whisk in 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil. Toss dressing with kale mixture. Add 1 (15-ounce) can cannellini beans, 1/3 cup toasted walnuts and 4 ounces cubed pecorino cheese; toss again. Optional: Serve with toast.

Serves 4. Each serving about 455 calories, 25 g protein, 33 g carbs, 27 g fat (8 g saturated), 13 g fiber, 780 mg sodium.

WEDNESDAY

White Wine and Mushroom Chicken

Directions: In a 12-inch skillet, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil on medium-high. Sprinkle 1 1/4 pounds chicken cutlets with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Cook 6 minutes or until cooked through, turning once; transfer to plate and cover. Add 10 ounces sliced mushrooms and 1 minced shallot to skillet. Cook 3 minutes. Add 1/2 cup white wine; cook 2 minutes. Stir in 1/2 cup chicken broth and juices on a plate; cook to reduce by half. Remove from heat; stir in 2 tablespoons butter, then chopped parsley. Optional: Serve with soft polenta and sauteed broccoli rabe.

Serves 4. Each serving about 270 calories, 32 g protein, 6 g carbs, 13 g fat (5 g saturated), 1 g fiber, 570 mg sodium.

THURSDAY

Salmon and Ginger Rice Bowl

Directions: Mix 2 tablespoons soft butter, 2 teaspoons curry powder and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Spread on 4 (6-ounce) salmon fillets in 8-inch baking dish. Add 1/4 cup white wine and 1 tablespoon lemon juice. Cover; microwave on high 6 minutes or until done. In bowl, mix 12 ounces broccoli florets, 3 tablespoons water, 1 tablespoon minced ginger and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cover; microwave on high 4 minutes. Optional: Serve over 2 cups cooked brown rice mixed with 1/4 cup sliced almonds.

Serves 4. Each serving about 490 calories, 41 g protein, 34 g carbs, 18 g fat (6 g saturated), 5 g fiber, 330 mg sodium.

FRIDAY

Grilled Sausage and Apple Slaw Subs

Directions: Preheat grill or grill pan for direct grilling on medium-high. Grill 4 bratwurst links 10 to 12 minutes or until cooked through, turning often. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, grate 2 large, unpeeled Granny Smith apples and 1/2 small red onion. Toss with 1/3 cup mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon cider vinegar, 1 teaspoon spicy brown mustard and 1/4 teaspoon celery salt. Divide among four split hoagie rolls.

Serves 4. Each serving about 695 calories, 27 g protein, 49 g carbs, 45 g fat (14 g sat), 5 g fiber, 1,165 mg sodium.

ON ANOTHER MATTER …

Suddenly Everywhere: Collapsible Kitchenware

It’s a cure for overstuffed cabinets — colanders, mixing bowls and measuring cups that not only flatten for easy storage, but also actually work, found our Kitchen Appliances Lab. The best of the bunch is the salad spinner. The collapsible one isn’t quite as effective as the traditional version, but it comes close enough to make it well worth your, oh, three inches of cabinet space. We love the Squish colander, $20, Chef’n small colander, $10, and Prepworks by Progressive salad spinner, $32, all from Amazon.com.

Recalls Alert

The following products and vehicles were recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Unless otherwise indicated, discontinue use of the products immediately and return them to the store where purchased for a refund. For more information about the products, call the manufacturer or CPSC’s toll-free hotline, 800-638-2772. Only some cars or trucks recalled are affected. Contact a dealer for your model to see if it is included in the recall. The dealer will tell you what to do.

PRODUCT/VEHICLE PROBLEM

Spiraledge Everyday Yoga Backless Yoga Chairs and Everyday Yoga Tall Backless Yoga Chairs, sold Online at www.yogaoutlet.com and www.swimoutlet.com from August 2015 through July 2018 for about $30 for the Backless Yoga Chair and $40 for the Tall Backless Yoga Chair.

The chairs can break at the seat or back welded support rod connecting the back legs of the chair, posing a fall hazard. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled yoga chairs and contact Spiraledge at 800-299-8705 to receive a full refund of the purchase price in the form of a store gift card. Spiraledge is contacting purchasers of the yoga chairs directly.

2018-2019 Toyota Tundra pickup trucks

2018-2019 Toyota Sequoia SUVs

2019 Toyota Avalon sedans

Due to inappropriate programming in the airbag electronic control unit, a fault may be erroneously detected during vehicle startup that would disable one or more of the sensors used to detect crashes. This could result in the side and curtain shield airbags and/or front and knee airbags not deploying as designed in a crash, increasing the risk of injury in the event of a crash. Regulatory requirements in certain markets also may not be met. Dealers will update the airbag ECU programming for free. Owners can call the automaker at 800-331-4331 to learn more.

