–GOOD HOUSEKEEPING REPORTS: Strategies offer ways to may 2019 a healthy year

Try these delicious, nutritious, simple strategies and solutions to jump-start your healthiest New Year ever!

PROBLEM: I find food bland without salt.

SOLUTION: It’s OK to have some salt, especially when you’re cooking! Go ahead and season nutritious foods like roasted veggies with salt (plus herbs and spices!). But nearly 70 percent of our sodium comes from processed or packaged foods, not a saltshaker. To cut back, focus on eating more whole foods, and when you do buy packaged eats, stick to around 500 mg of sodium per meal and cap snacks at 200 mg per serving,

PROBLEM: I never have time for the “most important” meal of the day.

SOLUTION: Grab a piece of fruit, then make a plain latte or pick one up at your local coffee shop. A 16-ounce latte made with nonfat milk or unsweetened soy milk packs up to 13 grams of protein! Combining it with fruit provides you with fiber and fuel. In a few hours, have a snack such as whole-wheat toast with nut butter or a hard-boiled egg with whole-grain crackers for sustained energy.

PROBLEM: Grocery shopping for healthy food takes forever.

SOLUTION: Battling fellow shoppers for that perfectly ripe avocado can be a lot to handle. Your strategy: Hit the supermarket in the morning Monday through Wednesday when you can. Not only will it be less busy, but this is when most retailers post promotions on fresh produce. Can’t make it until later? Less than 10 percent of us shop for groceries after 8 p.m., so if you go at this time, you can easily load up on items you want to buy in bulk (GH Nutritionist-Approved Pick Aldi SimplyNature products are healthy, affordable choices to stock up on).

PROBLEM: Every time I travel, my healthy-eating goals go kaput.

SOLUTION: TRUE! Good-for-you grub isn’t always easy to spot at airports or off-the-highway fast-food joints. Plan ahead by buying single-serving packages of nuts and seeds, unsweetened dried fruit or blends of both. Not only will these hold up when your bag is smooshed in overhead bins or the trunk of your car, but they’re also filled with fiber, protein and healthy fat. This trifecta of nutrients zaps your urge to graze through delays (yep, even bottlenecked traffic!). Our go-to to-go snack: GH Nutritionist-Approved Pick Wonderful Pistachios — even the roasted and salted ones are nutritious, lower-sodium and antioxidant-packed. Try the Sweet Chili or Salt & Pepper version for some extra heat while you eat.

PROBLEM: I want to eat better, but my partner doesn’t.

SOLUTION:

Add extra veggies. If you do pasta nights regularly, you can simply serve yourself double the vegetables and half the pasta. You’ll eat all the foods you both love while having a lighter, more nutritious meal that’s super satisfying.

Keep versatile treats on hand. Dips are a great choice — salsa, guac and hummus pair just as easily with crudites and crackers as with greasy chips. And keep air-popped popcorn on hand: Four cups is under 200 cals, and you can easily customize with spices and cheese for extra flavor.

Buy whole grains. 100 percent whole-grain bread and bagel thins are fiber-filled, which makes for both a better burger bun and a base for eggs and spreads.

ON ANOTHER MATTER …

Inside the GH Beauty Lab

The look-gorgeous news, tricks and trends you need to know from GH’s in-house scientists and experts.

Q. I’m trying to grow out my hair. How often do I really need a cut? — Angela C.

A. It’s a Catch-22: You’re trying to increase length, but you need to get regular trims to ensure that your hair stays healthy and doesn’t split or break at the ends. “When growing your hair out, a good rule of thumb is to get a trim every eight weeks,” says Tommy Buckett, Garnier celebrity stylist in New York City. “It’s also vital to try to minimize the use of hot tools like blow-dryers, flat irons and curling irons — heat causes damage, which leads to split ends, so you have to cut off more hair every time you go in for a trim.” Pro trick: Request a “dusting” from the stylist, meaning just the hair’s tips are snipped.

Q. Can sleeping a certain way cause wrinkles? — Debbie M.

A. Dr. Oz says: Yes, potentially. Some sleep positions can put extra pressure on your face, which over time may worsen any wrinkles that are already there, such as laugh lines or forehead creases. Research shows that people spend the most time sleeping on their sides, which is also most likely to increase facial wrinkles over time.

The Rx: People tend to move around multiple times each night. The best way to help prevent “sleep lines” is by lying faceup when you tuck yourself in and staying on your back for as long as possible rather than resting on your side or stomach. A donut-shaped pillow can help support your neck and keep your head in place through the night. To maintain the elasticity of the skin on your face, it’s also important to develop other healthy habits such as not smoking, using sunscreen daily and eating antioxidant-rich foods.

Recalls Alert

The following products and vehicles were recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Unless otherwise indicated, discontinue use of the products immediately and return them to the store where purchased for a refund. For more information about the products, call the manufacturer or CPSC’s toll-free hotline, 800-638-2772. Only some cars or trucks recalled are affected. Contact a dealer for your model to see if it is included in the recall. The dealer will tell you what to do.

PRODUCT/VEHICLE PROBLEM

Women’s Iron Complete Dietary Supplement (60 caplets), GNC retail stores nationwide and online at www.gnc.com from September 2000 through August 2018, and online at www.drugstore.com from September 2000 through August 2016 for about $10.

The dietary supplement blister packaging is not child resistant, as required by federal law. If ingested by a child, these supplements could cause serious injury or death. Consumers should keep these products out of the reach of children and contact GNC at 888-462-2548 for instructions on how to obtain a refund. Consumers can return the unused product to their local GNC store for a refund.

2008-19 Lexus LX 570 SUVs and Toyota Land Cruiser SUVs

The front-passenger occupant classification system has a seat belt tension sensor that could malfunction over time and cause the airbag warning light and the passenger airbag “Off” indicator to illuminate. Additionally, the front-passenger airbag, knee airbag and passenger-seat-mounted side airbag may be deactivated. Both increase the risk of injury in the event of a crash. Lexus manufacturer Toyota is currently developing the remedy. Owners can call Lexus at 800-255-3987, Toyota at 800-331-4331 or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s vehicle-safety hotline at 888-327-4236 to learn more.

–GOOD HOUSEKEEPING REPORTS: Strategies offer ways to may 2019 a healthy year–