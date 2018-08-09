GOOD HOUSEKEEPING REPORTS: The top 5 face-washing mistakes we all face

Cleansing the right way can be the difference between so-so and stunning skin. Here are the best techniques and products for your complexion – directly from the experts in the GH Beauty Lab.

(1) Skipping this key step: For the most complete cleanse, make it a double: makeup remover, then face wash. “Cleansers are not necessarily designed to dissolve makeup, especially on eyes, and haven’t done so effectively in our testing,” said GH Beauty Lab senior chemist Sabina Wizemann. “To fully clean skin, we recommend using a separate makeup remover before cleanser.” Try GH Seal stars Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water & Makeup Remover and Neutrogena Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover ($9 each, drugstores).

(2) Over- (or under-) doing it: “Excessive cleansing with harsh products, tools and aggressive scrubbing or rubbing is one of the biggest no-nos,” said Dr. Whitney Bowe, a New York City dermatologist and author of “The Beauty of Dirty Skin.” “This can irritate skin and remove its natural protective oils, contributing to issues like dryness, eczema and even acne.” Then there’s the 12 percent of women who don’t regularly use any facial cleanser, per a GH survey of more than 5,000 readers. Not washing can lead to clogged pores, discoloration, dullness and breakouts. A happy medium: Cleansing gently with a rinse-off wash in the a.m. (or post-exercise) and in the p.m. to remove the day’s debris. “Massage in a small dollop of cleanser lightly with fingertips in a circular motion, then rinse and pat dry with a soft towel,” Wizemann suggests.

(3) Picking the wrong product: Don’t grab any old soap. “A sulfate- and soap-free cleanser specifically for the face will be pH-balanced and gentle to maintain skin’s barrier without stripping,” Dr. Bowe said. When you choose a cleanser according to your product-texture and skin-feel preference, you’ll be more likely to stick to using it.

(4) Missing spots: People tend to focus on the T-zone when cleansing, neglecting areas like the hairline and around the nose, where grime can accumulate, causing clogged pores and blemishes. “Pull hair away from your face before washing by securing it with a headband, a hair tie or bobby pins,” Wizemann says. Work from the inside of the face up, then out and down along the hairline and perimeter to just under the chin, to cover the entire area.

(5) Getting in hot water: A steamy suds might feel amazing, but it can be harmful to skin, Dr. Bowe said, by disrupting the barrier, which can cause sensitivity. “For the most skin-friendly cleanse, make sure the water temperature is lukewarm and test it with a finger first,” Wizemann said.

ON ANOTHER MATTER …

Ask the GH Cleaning Lab

GH’s resident home-care dynamo, Carolyn Forte, shares her best tips and favorite tricks to conquer your toughest messes and trouble spots.

Q: How can I get my sneakers white and bright again? – Debbie J.

A: For leather, mix 3 tablespoons baking soda and 2 tablespoons water into a thin paste. Dip in a toothbrush and gently scrub the leather. In a pinch, try a pre-moistened baby wipe or makeup-remover wipe. For fabric or mesh sneakers, swap the paste for a dish-soap-and-warm-water mix. Rinse shoes with a damp sponge or cloth (be careful not to over-wet them). Finally, buff scuffs and dirt from rubber trim with a wet Mr. Clean Magic Eraser – a GH Seal star! Air-dry shoes away from sunlight, and apply a conditioner to leather when dry.

Recalls Alert

The following products and vehicles were recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Unless otherwise indicated, discontinue use of the products immediately and return them to the store where purchased for a refund. For more information about the products, call the manufacturer or CPSC’s toll-free hotline, 800-638-2772. Only some cars or trucks recalled are affected. Contact a dealer for your model to see if it is included in the recall. The dealer will tell you what to do.

PRODUCT/VEHICLE PROBLEM

Allura Children’s pajamas, sold at America’s Kids, Boscov’s, Kids For Less and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, CookiesKids.com, CrazyforBargains.com, Sophiasstyle.com and other websites from September 2017 to April 2018 for between $8 and $13.

The children’s pajamas fail to meet the flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sleepwear, take it away from children and contact Allura for a full refund. Consumers can contact Allura toll-free at 866-254-3103 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday, email at custservice1@alluraimports.com or online at www.AlluraImports.com. Click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.

Chrysler 2018 Jeep Wrangler

The rear underbody ladder rail may corrode, possibly reducing the strength of the rear floor pan and causing the left rear seat mount to become loose. If the floor pan strength is reduced and/or the rear seat mount becomes loose, the rear seat may detach in a crash, increasing the risk of injury. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and, as necessary, coat the interior and exterior of the driver’s side rear underbody ladder rail with three-part rust protection. The recall is expected to begin June 2018. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is U27.

GOOD HOUSEKEEPING REPORTS: The top 5 face-washing mistakes we all face