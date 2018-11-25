Chicago man faces battery charges

A Chicago man has been charged with aggravated battery for allegedly groping a female and then punching an individual who confronted him about it.

Zachary Konecki, 30, a resident of the 3500 block of North Normandy Avenue, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery in a public place. He appeared Nov. 17 in Central Bond Court.

Konecki was identified as the offender who allegedly battered two people on the 1100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue at 4:05 p.m. Sept. 22.

Police said while riding a mini-motorcycle, Konecki groped a female who was riding a bicycle. When Konecki was confronted over his actions, police said, he struck a male in the face with a closed fist.

Konecki was subsequently identified and placed in custody at 6:45 p.m. Nov. 14 at his residence.