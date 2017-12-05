–Cook County Calendar of Events Dec. 8 – Dec. 10

Dec. 8

Caroling at Cloud Gate

6 p.m.

Millennium Park, Michigan Avenue near Randolph Street, Chicago

Free

The Voices of Acme Choir, an award-winning church choir in Chicago, will perform seasonal music at the popular outdoor sculpture nicknamed The Bean.

Dec. 8-Dec. 10

“The Family Fruitcake”

7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 and Dec. 9

2 p.m. Dec. 10

Orland Park Civic Center, 14750 Ravinia Ave., Orland Park

$14 adults, $12 senior citizens and students and $10 children

In this family friendly play, no matter what, it will always be a regular McKinnon Christmas—just as long as they have the fruitcake. Nothing could go wrong with that… Could it? Purchase reserved tickets at (708) 403-7275.

Dec. 9

Backstage Pass: Winter Florals Wonders

9-11 a.m.

Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe

$39 for the general public, $31.20 for Botanic Garden members

Join Tim Pollak, outdoor floriculturist at the Chicago Botanic Garden, to learn about the Garden’s propagation techniques, greenhouse environmental and computer systems, watering and fertilizing equipment, and how the growing space is managed throughout the year. Register for the class at chicagobotanic.org.

Candy Cane Hunt

10 a.m.

Proksa Park, 3001 S. Wisconsin Ave., Berwyn

$1

Get bundled up and come out to find all the cane canes possible in the Winter Wonderland of Proksa Park. This activity is for youngsters up to 8 years of age.

“Dorothy Day: The World Will Be Saved by Beauty”

3 p.m.

Evanston Public Library, 1703 Orrington Ave., Evanston

Free

Kate Hennessy will share her new biography about her grandmother, Dorothy Day, the prominent Catholic writer, social activist and recent candidate for sainthood. The New York Times describes the book as “an intimate, revealing, and sometimes wrenching family memoir.” Touching on Day’s self-described “disorderly” early life during which she had an abortion and a child out of wedlock, the book is a nuanced portrait of a provocative woman. Everyone is welcome, but registration is requested to guarantee a seat. Go to epl.org.

Dec. 9-Dec. 10

Holiday Magic

4-9 p.m.

Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st St., Brookfield

Free with regular parking and admission fees

Every Saturday and Sunday in December (except Dec. 23 and Dec. 24), the public may enjoy more than 1 million twinkling lights, animated light displays and a laser light show at Brookfield Zoo. Also, entrance to Wild Encounters will be free after 4 p.m. and a special Dolphins in Action show will be held at 6 p.m. Many of the zoo’s indoor exhibits will be open and there will be Singing to the Animals (reindeer, big cats, bears) and special Zoo Chats. Restaurants, food stands and gift shops will be open. There will be music and entertainment in the Pavilions and ice carving demonstrations. Holiday Magic also will be open Dec. 26-Dec. 29.

Dec. 10

A Play + A Pint: “Mrs. Coney”

2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Hamburger Mary’s, 155 S. Oak Park Ave., Oak Park

$12 cover charge (one drink included)

This event is a combination of a night of a casual play reading and a pint. The reading will be of the play, “Mrs. Coney” by Belinda Bremner. In this heartwarming and humorous memory play set at Christmas, a writer recalls his boyhood and the Oklahoma homestead his family lost to the dust bowl.

Holiday Concert

3 p.m.

Evanston Township High School, 1600 Dodge Ave, Evanston

Free

The Evanston Symphony, continuing its tradition of collaborating with area arts groups to celebrate the holiday season, the symphony will perform with the North Shore Choral Society, the Evanston Dance Ensemble, the Evanston Children’s Choir, and the popular Evanston Symphony Holiday Gospel Choir, organized by Rev. Kenneth Cherry. About 350 musicians, dancers and singers will perform. Even Santa will get into the act, leading the audience in a sing-along of favorite Christmas carols. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit evanstonsymphony.org or call (847) 864-8804.

–Cook County Calendar of Events Dec. 8 – Dec. 10–