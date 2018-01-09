–Cook County Calendar of Events Jan. 11 – Jan. 14

Jan. 11

Alliance Francaise du North Shore

12:30 p.m.

Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview

Free

A French film, “Le fils de l’épicier” (“The Grocer’s Son”) will be shown. The movie is about Antoine Sforza, a 30-year-old man, who left his village 10 years before in order to start a new life in the big city. But now that his father, a traveling grocer, is in hospital after a stroke, he more or less reluctantly accepts to return to replace him in his daily rounds.

Mindfulness for Families; Nature Walk

4:30-5:30 p.m.

Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie

Free

This walk is limited to 30 participants in kindergarten through 5th grade, with an adult. Participants can engage all their senses as the group takes a winter nature walk near the library. Come dressed appropriately to spend an hour outdoors. Event will take place weather permitting.

Jan. 11-Feb. 17

“Harbur Gate”

7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays

4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturdays

16th Street Theater, 6420 16th St., Berwyn

$22 general admission, $18 for low-income, Berwyn residents, military, theater members

Something happened at Khabur Gate, the U.S. military base on the Turkish/Iraqi border, called Harbur Gate by the Americans. Something which was never revealed. “Harbur Gate” is composed of three plays about three women in the combat zone linked by a single incident. In “Orpheus,” two Army medics apply for the Purple Heart. In the title piece, Marines Moss and Russo engage in a battle of the sexes in a truck convoy to Mosul. And in “Veteran in a New Field,” Michelle, a recent veteran, meets John, a blind painter in a park. Moderated post-show dialogues are held after the Thursday and Friday performances.

Jan. 12

Family STEAM Night

6-8 p.m.

Bettenhausen Recreation Center, 8125 W. 171st St. Tinley Park

$15 residents, $20 non-residents

Enjoy an evening dedicated to exploring, learning and engaging activities without the pressures of grades and performance. Events will begin with a fun science show for all ages. After the show, participants can explore a dozen hands-on stations covering science, technology, engineering, art and math. All children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call (708) 342-4200.

Opening Reception for “Traditional to Contemporary” Exhibition

7-9 p.m.

Oak Park Art League, 720 Chicago Ave., Oak Park

Free

Meet the artists who are displaying work in “Traditional to Contemporary: A Figure & Portrait Exhibition.” This is a judged show. The exhibition runs through Feb. 2.

Jan. 13

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Celebration and Unity

Noon-1 p.m.

Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center, 1655 Foster St., Evanston

Free

Celebrate Dr. King’s legacy through music, dance and a special keynote speaker. Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center will provide a light lunch and beverages after the program. For more information, call (847) 866-5914.

Monthly Skywatch

7 p.m.

Cernan Earth and Space Center, 2000 Fifth Ave., River Grove

$8 adults, $4 senior citizens 55 and older and children 2-12 years old

Get your current night sky, astronomy, geoscience, and space exploration update in the Cernan Center Planetarium. Recent discoveries in astronomy, space science and geoscience are also presented in the planetarium theater. This program features advanced scientific content and is recommended for people 13 years or older, but younger visitors are welcome. Weather permitting, telescopes will be set up outside so everyone can observe the Moon, planets and other celestial sights.

Jan. 14

Prospect H.S. and Jazz Consortium Big Bands Together

6 p.m.

$10 cash for adults; $5 for students 17 and under

Durty Nellie’s

180 N. Smith St., Palatine

The showcase for high school jazz bands at Palatine’s Durty Nellie’s Pub continues in 2018, with the Prospect High School Jazz Ensemble I making its second appearance opening for the Jazz Consortium Big Band. Reservations suggested at (847) 358-9150, Ext. 0.

Winter Wanderland

3 p.m.

Nineteenth Century Club, 178 Forest Ave., Oak Park

$45 general admission, $40 club members

Wander through some of the most beautiful music in the world with John Concepcion, Lyric tenor, member of the Lyric Opera of Chicago chorus with baritone Michael Cavaliere and accompanist Lisa Kristina. Reservations are required. Call (708) 386-2729.

