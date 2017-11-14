–Cook County Calendar of Events Nov. 15 – Nov. 20

Nov. 17

Oak Park on Tap

6 p.m. and 8 p.m. tasting times

Pleasant Home, 217 Home Ave., Oak Park

$25 Pub Crawl; $40 Beer Parlour only; $60 Parlour and Pub Crawl

Four local microbreweries at Pleasant Home and four pubs in the Pleasant District will be showcased. Two tasting times will be available. Pub crawl available between 6 p.m. until pub closing time. Guests will receive one ticket per pub (four total) good for one 10-ounce tasting of a seasonal brew. Pleasant Home Beer Parlour guests will receive two 4-ounce tastings from each purveyor. Option to purchase a soft pretzel from Sugarfixe or a boxed dinner from Carnivore. Beer Parlour tickets are limited.

No Limit Laughs Comedy IMPROV players

8 p.m.

Orland Park Cultural Center, 15470 Park Lane, Orland Park

$7

The No Limit Laughs Orland Park Comedy IMPROV players will present a night of improvised comedy. Each show is guaranteed to be a unique experience, because the audience’s suggestions fuel off-the-cuff fun. For people 18 years and older.

Nov. 17-18

Defending the Caveman

7:30 p.m.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights

$35-$40

Broadway’s longest running solo play, “Defending the Caveman” is a funny insightful play about the ways men and women relate. Tickets can be purchased at MetropolisArts.com or by stopping by or calling the box office at (847) 577-2121.

Nov. 17-19

Dino Works

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 17-Nov. 18

Noon-5 p.m. Nov. 19

Wonder Works, 6445 W. North Ave., Oak Pak

$7 per person; reduced admission available

Children will play with toy dinosaurs, explore real dinosaur fossils, collect fossilized teeth, do Dinosaur Art Work and find dinosaurs hidden throughout the museum.

Nov. 18

1,000 Tree Planting Project

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Various locations along the Des Plaines River, Riverside

Free

On the day of the 1,000 Tree Planting Project, now in its sixth year, 10 groups take acorns, buckeyes, and walnut and hickory seeds, and head to the shores of the Des Plaines River to find just the right spots to add to the village’s forest. Seeds and tools are provided, and planting techniques will be explained. For additional information and meeting location, call the Riverside United Methodist Church at (708) 447-1760.

Nov. 19

Artisan faire

9 a.m.

Temple Beth Israel, 3601 W. Dempster St., Skokie

Free

Sisterhood Temple Beth Israel presents its annual Artisan Faire in time for Hanukkah gift-buying. Children’s clothes, jewelry, dyed clothing, fused glass, scarves and mittens, cards, pottery, prints, soaps, Judaica, cookbooks and other items will be for sale. Free gift wrap will be provided. Raffles and food for purchase. For more information, call (847) 675-0951 or visit tbiskokie.org.

WTTW’s “My Neighborhood: Pilsen”

4 p.m.

Evanston Main Library, 1703 Orrington Ave., Evanston

Free

WTTW’s “My Neighborhood: Pilsen” tells the stories of how the residents of a Chicago neighborhood transformed their community from the inside out, with the hope that their stories will reveal to other people their own “potential to create change.” The documentary will be followed by a panel discussion with Daniel Andries, WTTW documentary producer; Lauren Angeles, documentary participant and program coordinator at Alivio Medical Center in Pilsen; and Mercedes Fernandes, coordinator, Evanston Township High School, Latino Liaison and Minority Languages.

Nov. 20

American Indian Heritage Month Presentation

Noon-2 p.m.

Village of Niles Senior Center, 999 Civic Center Drive, Niles

$5 for presentation; $10 for presentation and lunch

From The Lone Ranger’s Tonto to portrayals of American Indians as violent and helpless, television and the movies have presented a skewed representation of America’s first residents. Ernest M. Whiteman III, a Northern Arapaho filmmaker and media instructor, will lead a presentation and discussion. The meal will include roasted turkey breast, sides, beverage and dessert.

