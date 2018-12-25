–Cook County Calendar of Events Dec. 26 – Dec. 31

Dec. 26-31

“The Second City’s Nut-Cracking Holiday Revue”

Various times

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights

$30, $35 stage tables; $50, $60 stage tables New Year’s Eve

The Second City’s Nut-Cracking Holiday Revue captures the magic, mystery and mayhem of the season with original songs, new sketches and some classic favorites. For show times and tickets, go to metropolisarts.com or call 847-577-2121.

Dec. 26-30

Art on theMART

7-9 p.m.

The Merchandise Mart, Wacker Drive between north Wells Street and north Orleans Street, Chicago

Free

Art on theMART is the largest digital art projection in the world. The first-of-its-kind for Chicago, the display is projected across 2.5 acres (two football fields) of the Merchandise Mart’s exterior river-façade. The installation includes four digital artworks by various artists, each using 34 projectors to illuminate the building.

Dec. 26-31

Brookfield Zoo Holiday Magic

4-9 p.m.

8400 31st St., Brookfield

$21.95 adults, $15.95 children

Animals, entertainment, light displays are just some of the attractions throughout the zoo. An updated schedule of activities and entertainment can be found daily at CZS.org/Events.

Dec. 27

Meet Todd Stashwick: Television Actor and Writer

7 p.m.

Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie

Free

Meet actor Todd Stashwick and hear about his work in Hollywood. A Chicago area native and veteran actor, Stashwick is a Second City alum who has had roles in “The Originals,” “Gotham,” “Teen Wolf,” “Supernatural,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Heroes” and “The Riches.” He most recently starred as Deacon in Syfy’s “12 Monkeys.” Learn how Stashwick achieved a winning career in acting and writing.

Dec. 28

Parent/Tot Open Gym

9:15-10:15 a.m.

North Riverside Parks and Recreation, 2401 Desplaines Ave., North Riverside

$1 per child

Children with the assistance of their grownups, are welcome to participate in the North Riverside Parks and Recreation drop-in program, Munchkins in Motion. Open gym is for children, ages 1-3.

Dec. 31

Happy “Noon Year” Celebration

11:30 a.m.

North Branch, Evanston Public Library, 2026 Central St., Evanston

South Branch, Evanston Public Library, 900 Chicago Ave., Evanston

Free

Enjoy a special event for the littlest ones with a New Year’s countdown just for them. The party will include stories, crafts and a noontime countdown. For ages 2 and up. No registration required.

New Year’s Eve Party

Noon-5 p.m.

Wonder Works Children’s Museum, 6445 W. North Ave. Oak Park

$10 general admission, $2 Wonder Works members

Special games, crafts, noisemakers, parades, singing, food and more are planned for what is billed as the largest family New Year’s Eve Party in Oak Park.

First Night Evanston

6 p.m.-noon

First Presbyterian Church, 1427 Chicago Ave., Evanston

$25 adults, $10 children under 18

Evanston’s community-wide New Year’s Eve event is at one location this year. Family programming will be held from 6-8 p.m. with entertainers, crafts and noise makers. Starting at 8 p.m., Corky Siegel will play, followed at 9:30 p.m. by Standard American with Al Day, Charlie Madigan and Michelle Perry, who will perform with jazz and folk music. Go to firstnightevanston.org for tickets.

New Year’s Eve Masquerade Party

9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

The Bridge Teen Center, 15555 71st Court, Orland Park

Donations of handy wipes or paper towels requested

The Bridge Teen Center will count down the final minutes until 2019 at a party with decorations, goofy hats, confetti blast, a toast and dance music. Bring a friend and enjoy food including pizza from Giordano’s and plenty of desserts and sparkling grape juice. The party is open to 7th graders to high school seniors. RSVP required. Go to thebridgeteencenter.org.

New Year’s Eve Fireworks

Midnight

Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago

Free

Enjoy a special New Year’s Eve fireworks show over Lake Michigan at Navy Pier. This 15-minute show will begin promptly at 12 a.m. and will usher in 2019.

–Cook County Calendar of Events Dec. 26 – Dec. 31–