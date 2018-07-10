–Cook County Calendar of Events July 11 – July 18

July 12-15

125th annual Our Lady of Mount Carmel Feast

Various times

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 23rd Avenue and Augusta Street, Melrose Park

Free

This historic celebration is based on devotion to Our Lady of Mount Carmel, a tradition Italian immigrants brought to America. The festival features Italian food and music, American rock music, carnival rides and games and children activities. On July 14, a car show will open at 9 a.m. and a mass will be said in Spanish at 12 p.m. On July 15, Cardinal Blase J. Cupich of the Chicago Archdiocese will say a solemn trilingual (English, Italian and Spanish) mass at 9 a.m. in the church. An outdoor mass will be said at noon, followed by a procession through the immediate area with the beloved statue of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, the Caliendo’s Banda Napoletana, the Sicilian Band of Chicago, Italian sodalities and family candle houses and worshippers. The procession will end at the church, where a 4 p.m. benediction will be held. Food, music, carnival and other activities will continue until 10 p.m.

Cruise Night

6-9 p.m.

Downtown Riverside

Free

Regional car enthusiasts gather for this family-friendly celebration of classic car culture. Food will be available and there will be free giveaways.

July 12

Thursday Night Live

7-9 p.m.

Fountain Square, 700 Davis, Evanston

Free

Thursday Night Live concerts feature different genres of music. Rio Bamba will perform Brazilian and American jazz at this concert. Chairs are provided, but guests are welcome to bring other seating.

July 13

Art Exhibit Opening Reception

7-9 p.m.

Oak Park Art League, 720 Chicago Ave., Oak Park

Free

The public is invited to a reception to meet the artists of Many Voices. The exhibit explores the idea of identity as a function of our interaction with nature, each other and architecture. The exhibition will run through Aug. 6.

July 15

Brookfield Classic Auto and Bike Show

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Grand Boulevard Business District, 3700 Grand Blvd., Brookfield

Free

Join the Brookfield Chamber of Commerce and village of Brookfield for a day celebrating the days when the car was king of American culture. An assortment of classic automobiles and bicycles will line the streets of Brookfield’s Grand Prairie Business District. Attendees can enjoy live entertainment, music, food, libations and more at this family-friendly affair. To register a car, visit showcaseclassics.com.

Downtown Tinley Block Party

12-7 p.m.

Oak Park Avenue between 171st and Hickory streets, Tinley Park

Free

The decade of big hair, cassette tapes and stonewashed jeans will be celebrated at ’80s Life Amplified, with live music, family-friendly activities, a classic car show, a bean bag tournament and a Teen Battle of the Bands. KidZone activities will include ‘80s-inspired fun and dancing, TMNT’s Totally Rad Training Camp, a Giant Slide, mini-golf and crafts. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their best ‘80s attire. A free trolley will be available starting at 11:30 a.m. from the 80th Avenue train station.

July 18

Lunch on the Lake

12 p.m.

Norris University Center, East Lawn, 1999 Campus Drive. Evanston

Free

A concert, watermelon and picnic pads available for free. Lunch can be purchased for $11.

Radio Goes to War

7 p.m.

Riverside Public Library, 1 Burling Road, Riverside

Free

Steve Darnall, host of “Those Were the Days,” a program about the golden age of radio on WDCB-FM, will talk about the role of radio during World War II, the first time Americans could hear about a global war. This presentation examines some of the ways radio brought the war into the lives of its listeners, with presidential speeches, news broadcasts, entertainment shows for the troops and programs designed to boost morale at home.

Wednesdays on the Green

7 p.m.

Village Green, 5187 Oakton St., Skokie

Free

The Animal Farm Band will perform. The band is a group of musician-educators who perform original songs and sketches for children and families. Inspired by the challenges and triumphs of the children they have taught, Seth Adams (The Sheriff) and David Ladon (Farmer Dave) write songs about community, self-expression and growing up.

