–Cook County News Briefs

Deer Park

Village to host first Music Night at the Barn

The village announced that it will host the first Music Night at the Barn from 6:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at Vehe Barn, 23570 W. Cuba Road. The featured performer will be Chicago-style blues band Johnny and the Madmen. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and a picnic dinner and drinks to enjoy a Ravinia-style experience. Admission is free. For more information, call (847) 726-1648 or visit www.villageofdeerpark.com.

Barrington

Library to host workshops for 60-somethings

The Barrington Area Library, 505 N. Northwest Highway, and the Barrington Area Council on Aging will present, “When I’m 64”, a special workshop to guide 60-somethings toward the next phase of the aging process, from 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 18. Representatives from various local agencies will present a topic entitled, “Your Unique Situation: Housing,Cash Flow and Long-Term Care.” The workshop continues with “Bridging the Gap: Medicare Supplements and Medicare Advantage Plans” on Sept. 25. To register (for one or both sessions), call (847) 382-1300 or visit www.barringtonarealibrary.org.

Oak Forest

Second phase of Cicero Avenue project underway

The city announced that the second phase of the Cicero Avenue streetscape project is underway. The project includes new LED street lights, sidewalks, concrete parkways, bike racks and benches on Cicero Avenue between 151st and 155th streets. Specifically, the city is replacing 45-year-old mercury vapor lighting infrastructure with energy-efficient LED street and pedestrian lighting on ornamental poles, and sidewalk work will include barrier curb removal and driveway apron replacement, making the area compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. In addition, parkway areas between the new sidewalks and Cicero Avenue will be paved with decorative-stamped concrete. The streetscape project is being funded by a $1.02-million federal grant and a grant of nearly $719,000 from the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program, as well as a contribution of nearly $321,000 from the City of Oak Forest. The work is expected to be completed by winter. For more information, call (708) 687-4050 or visit www.oak-forest.org.

Schaumburg

Comedian Vasquez to headline fundraising event

The village announced that a fundraising event to support the Prairie Center Arts Foundation (a non-profit organization) will be held Sept. 16 at the Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Road. The event, “Patti Melt,” features comedian Patti Vasquez, the self-proclaimed “Lipstick Mom” and the host of the Patti Vasquez Show on WGN Radio. A pre-show reception will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by the show at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $50 (half of the ticket price is tax-deductible), and includes the reception, show, two drink tickets and a special gift. To purchase tickets, and for more information, call (847) 895-3600 or visit www.villageofschaumburg.com.

Oak Park

Village to host shredding/old clothes recycling event

The village will host a paper shredding/old clothes recycling event for Oak Park residents from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 16 at the Public Works Center, 201 South Boulevard. Each household is limited to two bags or small boxes of sensitive papers for shredding. Only items with personal information such as canceled checks, documents containing credit card numbers, Social Security numbers and medical information will be accepted. Paper materials that can be placed in recycling carts and bins (including newspapers, magazines, junk mail and chipboard) will not be accepted. Old clothing of any kind and in any condition will be accepted. Through a cooperative program with the Epilepsy Foundation, clothing and items such as shoes, belts, hats, bags, linens and towels are sent to developing nations to re-purpose. For more information, call (708) 358-5700 or send an email to publicworks@oak-park.us — or visit www.oak-park.us/recycling.

Evanston

City to host ‘Kits, ‘Cats and Kids Block Party

The city announced that Evanston’s ‘Kits, ‘Cats and Kids Block Party will be held from 4:45-7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 on Sherman Avenue between Church and Clark streets and on Clark street west of Sherman Avenue. The streets will be closed to traffic. The event includes games, arts and crafts, family-friendly activities, live music, the Evanston Township High School Marching Band, the Northwestern University Marching Band, a pep rally, and a variety of dining options offered by Evanston restaurants and food trucks. In addition, discounted tickets for Northwestern’s home football game against Bowling Green (6:30 p.m. Sept. 16) at Ryan Field will be available for purchase. Discounted tickets also can be purchased at www.nusports.com through Sept. 15. Admission to the block party is free. For more information, call or text (847) 448-4311 or visit www.cityofevanston.org/kitsandcats.

Des Plaines

Oakton professor nets award for excellence in teaching

Oakton Community College announced that Kathleen Carot, professor of speech, theater and humanities, is the recipient of Oakton’s 2017 Ray Hartstein Award for Outstanding Professional Excellence in Teaching for a full-time faculty member. Carot, a Des Plaines resident, was recognized by the Oakton Education Foundation Excellence in Teaching Committee for “excellence in teaching and respect for students and peers.” In addition to a plaque, Carot was awarded $1,500. Carot began teaching at Oakton in 1999 and also serves as the coordinator of the college’s Women’s and Gender Studies program. She earned master’s and bachelor’s degrees in theater from Roosevelt University, as well as a bachelor’s degree in theater from Northwestern University. For more information, call (847) 635-1600 or visit www.oakton.edu.

Palatine

Rotary Club to host 10th Annual Oktoberfest

The Rotary Club of Palatine will host its 10th Annual Oktoberfest from 5 p.m. to midnight Sept. 15, noon to midnight Sept. 16 and noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 17 at the intersection of Smith and Slade streets in downtown Palatine. The event — held in a heated tent and outdoors — includes a variety of authentic German food and beer, as well as other food and beverage vendors, and Family Day (noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 16), featuring a wide variety of activities for all ages. Live music includes Die Musikmeisters, Phenix and The Johnny Wagner Band. Admission is free. Proceeds from sponsors and donations will benefit local charities, non-profit organizations and community projects. For more information, call (847) 358-7500 or send an email to publicworks@oak-parks.us — or visit www.oak-park.us/recycling.

–Cook County News Briefs–