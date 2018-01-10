–Cook County News Briefs

Oak Park

Film on The Day Nursery to debut at special event

The Day Nursery, an early childhood education center in Oak Park (1139 Randolph St.) that was founded in 1912, announced the premiere of a new documentary short, “Close to Home: The Day Nursery,” by filmmaker Molly Arenberg. Supported by a grant from the Nineteenth Century Club and a host committee of past board presidents, the film — which tells the story of the visionary founders of The Day Nursery and the institution’s decades-long, positive impact on the community — will debut at 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at The Nineteenth Century Club, 178 Forest Ave. The event will begin with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, followed by a screening of the film. In addition, Susan Murphy will be honored with the prestigious Elizabeth Charlton Legacy Award for 30 years of dedication to The Day Nursery and her work as archivist/historian in 2017. The program will conclude with a brief panel discussion on the continued importance of quality early childhood education in the community. Admission is free, but reservations are encouraged. To RSVP, and for more information, contact Executive Director Cari Christoff by email at cchristoff@thedaynursery.org or by phone at (708) 383-8211.

Prospect Heights

Fire Protection Dist. nets grant for new equipment

A report stated that the Prospect Heights Fire Protection District has purchased a hose washing system via a grant from Illinois American Water (IAW). The IAW 2017 Firefighter Grant Program provides financial assistance to fire and emergency organizations serving communities in its service areas. This year, approximately $75,000 will be awarded to 78 Illinois fire departments. Since the program was created in 2010, more than 425 grants totaling more than $417,000 have been awarded, providing personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training materials and classroom programs. IAW, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, servicing approximately 1.3 million people.

Tinley Park

Village seeks to develop former Mental Health Center site

The village has issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to identify qualified parties interested in developing the 280-acre former Tinley Park Mental Health Center, located at 183rd Street and Harlem Ave. The village has taken this action in anticipation of the owners of the property — the State of Illinois — completing the site appraisal and subsequently giving the village the opportunity to purchase it. The state originally offered the land to the village several years ago at a purchase price of roughly $4.165 million, though that figure may change with the state’s new appraisal. There is an estimated $12.4 million demolition and environmental clean-up cost for the site as well, though that estimate is based on testing completed in 2014 and could also change. Once the RFQs (due Jan. 19) are submitted, the village is expected to review the submissions and narrow them to a short list of developers to submit more detailed proposals. For more information, call (708) 444-5000 or visit www.tinleypark.org.

Deerfield

Fresh Thyme earns Chamber’s Business of the Year Award

The village reported that the DBR (Deerfield-Bannockburn-Riverwoods) Chamber of Commerce awarded the 16th Annual Business of the Year Award to Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, 35 Waukegan Road, during the Chamber’s 92nd Annual Holiday Luncheon, held Dec. 7, 2017. The DBR Chamber of Commerce annually presents the award to a Chamber member business that has demonstrated outstanding service and/or products and has made a positive impact on the community. Fresh Thyme was recognized, in part, for its sponsorship and volunteerism at Harvest Fest for three years in a row. Each year, Fresh Thyme has provided more than 20 employee volunteers to roast corn and cook hot dogs that feed more than 1,600 people during the event. In addition, Fresh Thyme donates food to the West Deerfield Township Food Pantry and supports the local police department and fire district. For more information, call (847) 945-4660 or visit www.dbrchamber.com.

Buffalo Grove

Deputy Chief of Police Eisenmenger earns leadership award

The village announced that Buffalo Grove Deputy Chief of Police Scott Eisenmenger was presented with the Public Safety Executive Leadership Award at the Northwestern University for Public Safety Police Staff and Command graduation ceremony, held Dec. 8, 2017. The award recognizes individuals who have completed the entire sequence of executive management programs, including Supervision of Police Personnel, School of Police Staff and Command, and the Executive Management Program. Eisenmenger, who was nominated for the award by Buffalo Grove Police Chief Steven Cassstevens, began his career with the village in 1995 and is credited with implementation of the Crisis Intervention Team. For more information, call (847) 459-2500 or visit www.vbg.org.

Barrington

New interest rate on bonds to benefit taxpayers

The village announced that it has successfully priced nearly $8.3 million in General Obligation (Alternate Revenue Source) Refunding Bonds (previously issued in 2009) at a more favorable interest rate that will save taxpayers an estimated $572,405 in interest (5.991 percent net present value) over the life of the bonds. In addition, Moody’s Investors Service announced that it recently reaffirmed the village’s Aa1 bond rating, based on credit strengths that included a suburban tax base with high income and wealth, a strong fund balance and liquidity, and a low debt burden. The Moody’s report noted growth of a cumulative 13 percent over the last two years to its current $1.8 billion base. In addition, the Moody’s report indicated that the village’s financial profile is also a strong credit strength due to its strong fund balance of $9.9 million in the village’s operating funds, equal to 55.4 percent of annual operating revenues. Village officials anticipated ending 2017 with a general fund surplus of an estimated $1.3 million, most of which will be transferred to the capital improvement fund for future capital needs. For more information, call (847) 304-3400 or visit www.barrington-il.gov.

