–Cook County News Briefs

Buffalo Grove

High school earns technology education award

Buffalo Grove High School recently earned the Technology Education High School Program of the Year award, presented by the Technology Education Association of Illinois (TEAI). Each year, TEAI awards individuals and programs for making significant contributions to the field of technology education. The Program of the Year award acknowledges Buffalo Grove High School’s technology education program, which serves 450 students in several career pathways, including manufacturing, engineering, graphic arts, media broadcasting, automotive technology and information technology (IT). Courses in these subjects include opportunities to earn early college credit through Advanced Placement (AP) and dual credit courses. Students also can earn industry certification through the automotive and manufacturing pathways. In addition to teaching high school students, the technology education program also works with 75 middle school students each semester as part of the Next Generation of Engineers after-school program. The Program of the Year award was presented during the Illinois Technology Education Conference, held Nov. 8-9 at Illinois State University. For more information, call 847-718-4000 or visit www.bghs.d214.org.

Barrington

Village offers tips on co-existing with coyotes, foxes

The village announced that it has received several recent reports concerning coyotes and foxes in Barrington. According to the Lake County Forest Preserve District, there are no known incidents of these animals attacking humans in the area, and the animals do provide an environmental benefit. Both coyotes and foxes prey on small mammals, including rodents such as mice and voles, and they also feed on geese eggs, which helps to control the geese population. Though it is safe to live near coyotes and foxes, the village recommends the following guidelines for co-existence: Do not feed or attempt to pet coyotes or foxes; keep trash well-contained; use squirrel-proof bird feeders and keep seed off the ground as much as possible. Bird seed attracts small rodents, thereby attracting coyotes and foxes. In addition, keep dogs on a leash, do not leave small pets unattended outside, and keep pets’ shots up to date. Do not run if a coyote approaches. Instead, stand up straight to create a larger presence, and wave your arms or throw an object in the animal’s direction to scare it away. For more information, call 847-304-3400 or visit www.barrington-il.gov.

Schaumburg

Fire Dept. names Koeppen to deputy chief post

The village reported that Kenneth Koeppen recently was sworn in as the Schaumburg Fire Department’s new Deputy Chief of Administration. Koeppen replaces previous Deputy Chief Fred Schlopp, who is retiring after 39 years of service with the Schaumburg Fire Department. Koeppen previously spent 38 years with the Arlington Heights Fire Department, serving as a firefighter, lieutenant, battalion chief, deputy chief and most recently as Fire Chief. For more information, call 847-895-4500 or visit www.villageofschaumburg.com.

Palos Hills

Moraine Valley in line for national equity award

Moraine Valley Community College recently was named the recipient of the Association of Community College Trustees 2018 Central Region Equity Award, and is now a contender for national recognition as one of four regional equity award winners. Moraine Valley was nominated for the regional award after receiving the 2018 Equity and Diversity Award from the Illinois Community College Trustees Association, in June. Moraine Valley’s selection was based on the merits of its programs and services, including the English Language Learner Bridge Basic Nursing Assistant Training program, which helps students whose native language is not English transition into the workforce and higher education opportunities — and also the English as a Second Language conversation group that provides opportunities for students to practice their English-speaking conversational skills, and on-campus conferences directed at retention and success of Latino and African-American students. For more information, call 708-974-4300 or visit www.morainevalley.edu.

Evanston

City adds three Divvy bike docking stations

The city announced that it recently added three additional docking stations to Evanston’s Divvy bike share network. Residents and visitors can now access Divvy bikes at 14 stations throughout the city. New stations include Levy Senior Center, Dodge Avenue at Milford Street; Morton Civic Center, Ridge Avenue at Leonard Place; and Central Street at Lincolnwood Drive. The city purchased the stations, along with 30 bikes, at a significant discount from Motivate International, Inc., operator of the Divvy system, after Oak Park ended its participation in the program. The three stations and 30 bikes were purchased for just under $34,000, while one new station and 30 bikes typically costs a minimum of $55,000. As of Aug. 1, 1,170 Evanston residents held Divvy memberships, an increase pf more than 12 percent over the previous year. For more information about the Divvy program, call or text 847-448-4311 or visit www.cityofevanston.org.

Oak Brook

Village earns Governor’s Hometown Project Award

The village announced that Oak Brook recently was recognized by the Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service with the Governor’s Hometown Project Award. The village was honored in the Disaster Services/Public Safety category for its 9/11 Memorial Healing Field. Village officials received the award during a True Patriots Care Foundation presentation, in Springfield. The village also received a street sign designating Oak Brook as a Governor’s Hometown Award winner. The awards program recognizes outstanding achievements, “to make Illinois an ideal state in which to work, live and conduct business.” For more information, call 630-368-5000 or visit www.oak-brook.org.

–Cook County News Briefs–