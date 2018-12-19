–Cook County News Briefs

Northern Illinois

Girl Scout Cookie Program offers online sales

Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois announced that it is kicking off the 2019 Girl Scout Cookie Program earlier than usual this season with online sales through Digital Cookie 5.0, a recent web-based addition to the cookie program that helps Girl Scouts run and manage their cookie businesses online. Customers have the ability to order and pay for cookies online, and the option to have the cookies shipped directly to them (shipping charges apply), have the Girl Scout deliver the cookies or personally donate the cookies (with no additional handling fees). If customers would like to have Girl Scout Cookies in time for holiday gift-giving, they should notify the Girl Scout in their lives to send them an email from their personalized website as soon as possible. Customers seeking to be connected to a local Girl Scout Cookie entrepreneur can send an email to cookies4you@girlscoutsni.org. Local Girl Scouts also will take cookie orders in person (and online) from Jan. 4-27, 2019. Cookies, available in a variety of flavors, are $5 per box. For more information, call 844-476-4463 or visit www.girlscoutsni.org.

Chicago

NHL Winter Classic fan fest coming to Millennium Park

The National Hockey League announced that the 2019 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic Park — a three-day fan festival leading up to the Winter Classic game between the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins at noon Jan. 1, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. — will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 29, 30 and 31 at Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park, 201 Randolph St. The event includes autograph sessions with former Blackhawks and Bruins greats, interactive hockey experiences, giveaways, food, a special appearance by the Stanley Cup championship trophy, live music by Chicago-based bands Red Carpet, Stache! and 97Nine, and more. In addition, a wide assortment of Winter Classic products will be available for purchase. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.nhl.com.

Barrington Hills

Holiday fire safety focus of ‘Keep the Wreath Red’

The village announced that the Barrington Countryside Fire Protection District (BCFPD) is participating in a public awareness initiative — for the 11th consecutive year — intended to raise awareness concerning the importance of fire safety during the holiday season. Through the “Keep the Wreath Red” program, lighted wreaths displayed at Fire Station #1, 22222 N. Pepper Road, Lake Barrington; and Fire Station #2, 120 W. Algonquin Road, Barrington Hills, begin the holiday season covered in red light bulbs. Firefighters then substitute a white bulb for each fire within the 48-square-mile district found to have been caused by holiday decorations. The program runs through Jan. 1, 2019. To help “keep the wreath red,” BCFPD officials recommend the following tips: Carefully inspect all holiday light strings and discard any with frayed cords or loose connections; turn off all holiday lights when leaving the house or going to sleep each night; keep candles away from combustible materials, such as clothing and curtains, and never leave burning candles unattended; keep live trees in water-holding stands and keep stands filled with water at all times; verify that artificial trees are flame-retardant; and place trees away from heat sources and at a safe distance from exits. For more information, call 224-848-4800 or visit www.bcfpd.org.

Deer Park

Village offers storm damage branch removal

The village announced that Groot Industries has offered to include storm damage branch removal with Christmas tree pick-ups that are scheduled for Jan. 2 and Jan. 8, 2019. Collection is intended for tree limbs and branches resulting from the recent winter storm. Other types of yard waste will not be accepted. Branches must be cut to no more than 4 feet in length and contained in bundles measuring no greater than 2 feet in diameter and not exceeding 45 pounds. The branches must be placed at the curb, adjacent to Christmas trees, prior to the scheduled pick-up dates. For more information, call 847-726-1648 or visit www.villageofdeerpark.com.

South Holland

Nominees sought for Mayor’s Leadership Awards

The village announced that it is accepting nominations for the Mayor’s Leadership Awards. The awards are presented to South Holland residents who reflect the values of the village in the following categories: Faith (outstanding service to advance the heritage of faith); Family (outstanding service as a role model to married couples, families, children and students); and Future (outstanding service to the village to ensure its continued vitality). Nominees must be residents of South Holland. Nomination forms are available online (www.southholland.org) or in person at the Customer Service Center, 16220 Wausau Ave., and Village Hall, 16226 Wausau Ave. Everyone who submits a completed nomination form will be entered into a drawing for a basket of goods and gift cards from local shops and restaurants. The nomination deadline is Dec. 31. Award winners will be announced at the Volunteer Appreciation Dinner in February 2019. For more information, call 708-210-2900 or visit www.southholland.org.

Mount Prospect

New Year’s Eve Eve family event on tap

The village announced that the Mount Prospect Special Events Commission will host New Year’s Eve Eve: A Family Celebration from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 30 at Brick City Tavern, 34 S. Main Street. The event is an opportunity for community members to ring in the new year a day early in a family-friendly setting. Admission is $15 (adults) and $12 (ages 12 and under). To purchase tickets, visit www.mountprospect.org. For more information, call 847-392-6000.

