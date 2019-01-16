–Cook County News Briefs

Palos Hills

Moraine Valley president nets leadership award

Moraine Valley Community College announced that Dr. Sylvia Jenkins, the college’s president, recently received the CASE V Chief Executive Leadership Award from the Council for Advancement in Support of Education (CASE). The award recognizes an institutional leader for outstanding efforts in promoting and supporting education and institutional advancement. Jenkins, who has been Moraine Valley’s president since 2012, was selected in recognition of her vision for the college — Service to Students, Service to Our Community, Service to One Another — and inspiring others to that vision, as well as support of institutional advancement, increasing the college’s stature in the community, encouraging innovation and risk-taking among employees, and leading the college to higher levels of success while establishing a positive image. For more information, call 708-974-4300 or visit www.morainevalley.edu.

Tinley Park

Village names partner for development project

The village announced that the Tinley Park Village Board recently approved an Exclusive Negotiation Rights Agreement (ENRA) with Melody Square, LLC in relation to developing the 280-acre Tinley Park Mental Health Center (TPMHC) property, located at 183rd Street and Harlem Ave. Melody Square was one of three qualified development partners identified through a request for proposals (RFP) issued in November 2017. To advance the development and potential acquisition process for the TPMHC property (currently owned by the state), the village’s retained consultant, SB Friedman, recommended to enter into the ENRA with Melody Square. The agreement will allow the village and developer to continue to explore acquisition options for the property for a period of six months. Also during this time period, the village and Melody Square will continue to negotiate and discuss land use and incentive proposals. Any final agreements and/or zoning entitlements will eventually be reviewed by the Plan Commission and Village Board. The purpose of the ENRA is to allow both parties to negotiate, and it does not commit the village to the plans, product mix or incentive requests presented in Melody Square’s RFP. For more information, call 708-444-5000 or visit www.tinleypark.org.

Mount Prospect

Library to host info program on home ownership

The Mount Prospect Public Library, 10 S. Emerson St., will host the Northwest Housing Partnership Homeowners’ Information Program at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 26. Six professionals in the areas of law, finance and real estate will share guidelines and pathways for buying and maintaining a home. Information about the various programs offered by the Northwest Housing Partnership also will be provided. Each professional will be available to answer questions as well. No registration is required. For more information, call 847-253-5675 or visit www.mppl.org.

Barrington

Village nets prestigious financial reporting award

The village announced that Barrington recently received the Government Finance Officers Association’s (GFOA) Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting award for its 2017 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR). It marks the 34th consecutive year that Barrington has received the prestigious award. The village’s CAFR was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the GFOA program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR. For more information, call 847-304-3400 or visit www.barrington-il.gov.

Deerfield

‘Day of Service’ to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

The village announced that it will host “Day of Service,” an event honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day, from noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 21 at Village Hall, 850 Waukegan Road. Volunteers will participate in a variety of service projects — appropriate for all ages — including making care packages for the homeless, collecting and sorting food and related items, making chemo care packages for cancer patients, and writing letters and cards of encouragement. Community members can assist by donating (through Jan. 21) non-perishable food items, toiletries and travel-size hygiene products, unscented wet wipes, hand sanitizer, lip balm, water bottles, socks and warm clothing, silk or fleece pillow cases, gift cards and caffeine-free tea. Collection boxes are available in the Village Hall lobby and the lobby of the Deerfield Police Department, also located at 850 Waukegan Road. The collection box at the Police Department is accessible for donations at all hours. Beneficiaries will be PADS Lake County, the West Deerfield Food Pantry and local cancer centers. For more information, contact Mary Anne Glowacz at 847-794-7501 or via email at mglowacz@deerfield.il.us — or visit www.deerfield.il.us.

Wheeling

Senior Services offers Lunch at Pavilion program

The village announced that the Lunch at Pavilion Senior Congregate Dining Program is now being held at St. Joseph the Worker Social Hall, 181 W. Dundee Road. The program (for ages 60 and up), sponsored by Wheeling Senior Services, offers nutritionally balanced lunches catered by Hoffman House, Inc., in Batavia, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Social activities and informational programs are included as part of the program, which is committed to providing meals to all adults ages 60 and older, regardless of ability to pay. Funds for the program are provided through an award from the Federal Administration on Aging. Reservations are required, and each participant will receive information regarding the cost of the meal and how to contribute to all or part of the cost. The suggested donation is $4. For frequent diners, a five-meal punch card will be available for a donation of $15. Cards are available at the Social Hall — during regular lunch hours — and have no expiration date. For more information, call Wheeling Senior Services at 847-459-2670 or visit www.wheelingil.gov.

