–Cook County News Briefs

Barrington

School dist. places referendum question on April 2 ballot

The Barrington 220 Community Unit School District Board of Education recently adopted a resolution to place a $185 million referendum question on the ballot for the April 2 general election. In general, the funds would be used to improve safety and security at all Barrington 220 schools; eliminate mobile classrooms at BMS-Prairie Campus, BMS-Station Campus and Grove Elementary School; repair and renovate aging building conditions (including heating, air conditioning, electrical, plumbing and roofs); update and improve classrooms in schools by creating STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) spaces, adding flexible furniture; expand parking lots to improve traffic flow at pick-up/drop-off zones at Barrington High School (BHS) and Countryside, Grove Avenue, Lines and North Barrington elementary schools; create classroom space at all elementary schools to support students with special needs and students who require movement/sensory breaks throughout the school day; build a new, 800-seat fine arts center/auditorium at BHS; improve physical education/athletic facilities at BHS; renovate kitchen/cafeteria space at all schools; and renovate Student Services spaces (counseling, health services, dean’s office) at BHS. The Board of Education’s decision to put the referendum question on the ballot was made after a two-year community effort, “Blueprint 220,” which ultimately led to the development of a $500 million facility plan that addresses a variety of needs over the next 20 years. For more information, call 847-381-6300 or visit www.barrington220.org.

Deer Park

Village nets county-wide award for stormwater efforts

The village announced that Deer Park has been named 2018 Community of the Year by the Lake County Stormwater Management Commission. The annual awards program recognizes communities, groups and others whose efforts reflect the Lake County Stormwater Management Commission’s core mission of flood damage reduction, water quality improvement, and natural resource protection and enhancement. After the Deer Park Board of Trustees determined in 2017 that improving stormwater conveyance throughout the village was a priority, the village commissioned the firm of Christopher B. Burke Engineering to create the first Village of Deer Park-wide Stormwater Master Plan. The village currently is in the second year of implementation of the five-year plan, which was made possible, in part, as a result of a voter-approved referendum, with proceeds from the restricted municipal sales tax increase of 0.25 percent. The plan can be accessed on the village website at www.villageofdeerpark.com/304/stormwater-master-plan. For more information, call 847-726-1648 or visit www.villageofdeerpark.com.

Tinley Park

Village offers scholarships for local high school grads

The village announced that the Tinley Park Community Resources Commission (CRC) will award five high school graduates living in Tinley Park with $1,000 scholarships to the school or university of their choice, including vocational or technical schools such as trade, technology and beauty. A significant emphasis of the scholarship will be the student’s service to the community. Other factors such as academic achievement also will be considered. Applications are available during normal business hours in the Clerk’s Office at Village Hall, 16250 S. Oak Park Ave. The deadline to submit completed applications is March 31. For more information, call 708-444-5000 or visit www.tinleypark.org.

Schaumburg

Village to host public meeting on bike path work

The village announced that community members are invited to attend an upcoming open house public information meeting concerning the completion of the bike path gap along Golf Road (between Meacham Road and Roosevelt Boulevard) as well as the completion of a bike path gap along Meacham Road (between American Lane and Higgins Road). The meeting will be held from 6:15-7:15 p.m. March 26 at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center (Conference Room C), 101 Schaumburg Court. The purpose of the meeting is to present the project and obtain public input for the Phase I design. The meeting will be conducted in an informal, open-house format following a brief Bikeways Advisory Committee meeting. Exhibits will be on display, and representatives from the village will be on hand to receive information and answer questions. For more information, contact Project Manager Richard Bascomb at 847-923-3862 or via email at rbascomb@schaumburg.com — or visit www.villageofschaumburg.com.

Evergreen Park

Slew of Evergreen Park seniors named state scholars

Evergreen Park Community High School announced that 26 seniors have been named Illinois State Scholars by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC). The students are: Benas Alcuaskas, Elizabeth Brendich, Tauryn Brown, Mallory Burke, Kinsey Castillo, Brittani Edgeworth, David Gutierrez, Dana Kahn, Logan Kantzler, Colleen Knight, Ryan Kompare, Elizabeth MacDonald, Dominique McBride, Cullin Moonan, Cooper Nolan, Adriana Odom, Haley Oresky, Justice Phillips, Blake Rabodzeenko, Kenneth Rickert, Aarielle Riley, Lena Smith, Stella Tarlin, Alexie Telstad, Christopher Tenbrink LaBeck and Cianna Valdez. Selection is based on ACT or SAT test score results and the student’s rank at the end of their junior year. For more information, call 708-424-7400 or visit www.evergreenpark.org.

Mount Prospect

Hinaber returns to Library Board of Trustees

The Mount Prospect Public Library Board of Trustees recently appointed Jackie Hinaber to fill a vacancy following the resignation of former trustee Dale Barbara Draznin. The term ends April 2021. Hinaber previously served as a Library Board trustee, from 1987 to 2011, and also served on the North Suburban Library System Board and the Illinois Library Association Public Policy Committee. In 2011, the Illinois Library Association awarded Hinaber with Trustee of the Year honors. Draznin served as a trustee for 19 years, starting in 1999, including a stint as board president (2007-2009). For more information, call 847-253-5675 or visit www.mppl.org.

–Cook County News Briefs–