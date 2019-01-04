Driver sought in Chicago South Side hit-and-run

Chicago police are seeking assistance in locating the driver in a hit-and-run accident on the city’s South Side which left a pedestrian clinging to life.

Police said at 9:14 p.m. Dec. 30, a vehicle struck a man at 76th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police. The vehicle failed to stop at the scene to render aid and exchange information, investigators said.

Police believe the vehicle is a gray, two-door 2018 Dodge Challenger as the front bumper and front grill parts were left on the scene. The bumper had Illinois license plate “AY 65420” attached to it, according to police.

Investigators said if found, the vehicle needs to be held and preserved for possible interior evidence. The vehicle may or may not still have its rear license plate attached, police said.

The Chicago’s Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Unit is asking anyone who may have information about the crash or driver to contact the unit at 312-745-4521.

Get your free subscription of the Cook County digital edition

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook