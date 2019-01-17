Elk Grove trustee ‘overwhelmed’ by public works facility honor

The 84,854-square-foot James Paul Petri Public Works Facility, named for an Elk Grove Village longtime elected official, opened with a ribbon cutting on Jan. 12 at 450 E. Devon Ave. in Elk Grove Village.

Estimated at a building cost of $21 million, the new structure is named for Elk Grove Village Trustee Jim Petri, who began his consecutive terms as village trustee in April of 1979.

“Oh, it’s overwhelming, unbelievable,” Petri said, as he stood in the lobby before the ribbon cutting photo opportunity.

Petri arrived with his wife Patti Petri, and was escorted to the ribbon cutting in the garage and shop area by longtime Elk Grove Village friends.

“I’d give my heart and soul for Elk Grove Village,” Petri said. “I’ve loved it from the time I moved in here (in 1966).”

The 10 a.m. ribbon cutting included a large group of officials, staff and friends who surrounded Jim and Patti Petri.

Elk Grove Mayor Craig B. Johnson stood next to Petri for the ribbon cutting historic snapshot.

“He deserves it,” Johnson said, about Petri. “What he has done is beyond belief. He served this community for 40 years and it’s the least we can do.”

A few years ago, the decades-old former village public works department building at 600 Landmeier Road in Elk Grove Village was named after Jim Petri as a reveal by his colleagues.

“That one up on Landmeier, I didn’t know about that,” an emotional Jim Petri said. “They put up a new sign and called me in there for that, special, a surprise, and now this.”

The Landmeier Road facility is slated to be transferred to Elk Grove Township with a plan of repurposing the building as a township headquarters early this year.

People touring the new James Paul Petri Public Works Facility could see there are still empty offices or conference rooms waiting for furniture or door signage plates.

“I think it’s incredible,” said Mary Winkler, a 20-year resident of Elk Grove Village. “I think the color palette is marvelous. It will create a very soothing and productive atmosphere. I’m impressed.”

The new facility is part of fast-tracked buildout of more than seven acres.

The land, purchased by the village for more than $8 million, formerly accommodated commerce such as television repair service and a garden/floral business.

The property will accommodate more than 50 employees with garage storage space for the department’s 82 vehicles and trailers plus 63 pieces of equipment.

Features revealed for 2019 include an on-site salt barn, a training lab, motion sensor lighting, a smart water station, fueling area and a wellness facility.

Hardware arranged in the form of an elk flanks a wall as artwork in the main lobby. The elk is included in the village’s logo.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for the village and for the employees who work here,” said Colby Basham, Elk Grove Village’s director of public works. “We’re so blessed by having this facility.”