—– Inaugural Oktoberfest a hot success in Niles

Temperatures were in the mid-90s on Sept. 23 in Niles for opening day of the first Niles Oktoberfest at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church in Niles.

“We’re really excited about it, the weather’s great,” said Larry Konstantellos of Niles, fest chairman and a Niles resident who hoped to see 5,000 to 10,000 people over the launch event’s two weekend days through Sunday.

“It’s a big event, it’s going to benefit the community, it’s going to benefit our parish and we’re really excited to be hosting it.”

Konstantellos said St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, “has a really successful Greek fest in the summertime that’s very well-known.

“And what we decided to do was to really build on that and draw people from the community in,” Konstantellos said. “The proceeds from this event are going to be used to grow our church which has been growing very nicely and we want to improve our facilities.

“One of the things that St. Haralambos does really well is community outreach.”

Bands took the raised stage. There were several choices of beer, including domestic and Oktoberfest offerings. Bottled water was sold, helping people stay hydrated in warmer-than-typical temperatures for autumn.

Attendees could purchase outdoor grilled bratwurst accompanied with sauerkraut and chips. There was chicken sausage, too, plus German potato salad and pretzels.

Leftover food from the event was donated, he added.

“Niles is a great place,” Konstantellos said. “There are a lot of different people in Niles, a lot of great people in Niles, very down to earth people.

More than 700 families attend St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, bringing diverse backgrounds, Konstantellos added.

“It’s great to interact with people that really help you learn some things on a daily basis,” he said.

Approximately 40 volunteers assisted over the weekend including Linda Politis of Niles.

“It’s just to help out the church, support our community and hopefully make some money for expansion of our church,” said Politis, who worked with volunteers in the kitchen.

Eleni Kiriazopoulos of Des Plaines said she has volunteered at the church for 25 years.

“I love it, I love Oktoberfest,” Kiriazopoulos said. “It’s something different.”

For Demetrios Papakostas of Niles, serving his church was personal.

“My son is dead,” Papakostas said in a reveal while helping in the kitchen.

His son Anastasios Papakostas of Niles was 38 when he died in 2014.

“I’m dedicating my life to help the church in memory for my son,” Demetrios Papakostas sa

