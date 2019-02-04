Schakowsky backs pay hike for government workers

U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-9th) has thrown her support behind the Federal Civilian Workforce Pay Raise Fairness Act of 2019.

The Evanston congresswoman, a senior Democratic chief deputy whip and vice chair of the Democracy Reform Task Force, said government workers are entitled to a raise.

“The recent shutdown exposed the fragility of federal employees’ economic security,” Schakowsky said. “Hundreds of thousands of hardworking federal employees are only a couple of paychecks away from having to visit a food bank to survive. These are people who perform critical tasks that keep us safe from terrorism, secure our borders, inspect our food, and so much more.

“This is why I was proud to vote for the Federal Civilian Workforce Pay Raise Fairness Act of 2019. This legislation is designed to give federal civilian workers a modest 2.6 percent pay raise, the same raise our military will receive this year.

“Our federal workers are public servants who likely could make substantially more in the private sector. They should be paid accordingly for their service and they should not have to live in fear of economic and emotional hardship because of this president’s whims.”

