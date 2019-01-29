Severe cold shuts down schools, agencies – check here for updates

With the severe winter storm and dangerous cold moving in this week and Gov. J.B. Pritzker making declaring a statewide disaster situation, schools, government offices, nonprofit agencies even businesses have announced closures for one if not two days this week.

Countless schools all over northern Illinois will be closed for Wednesday, Jan. 30 and Thursday, Jan. 31 and many county offices have issues statements they will be closed for business on Wednesday.

Dekalb County warming centers

DuPage County warming centers

Kane County warming centers

Kendall County warming centers

Lake County warming centers

McHenry County warming centers

