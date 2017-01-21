— Thousands join together for Women’s March in Chicago

Beginning in the early morning hours Jan. 21 thousands of women, men and children, many wearing pink in solidarity, began filling the streets of Chicago to participate in the National Women’s March, one of many being held in cities across the country including Washington D.C.

The crowd in Chicago was reported to be at 150,000.

The rally began at 10 a.m. on Columbus Drive near Jackson Drive.

The stage was located on Columbus facing south at the intersection of Columbus and Jackson.

The march will proceed west from Columbus onto Jackson Boulevard at 11:30AM and conclude as marchers arrive at Federal Plaza.

In addition to Chicago, other Illinois cities held marches including Peoria and Champaign.

The marches were organized in wake of Donald Trump being elected president in November and took place the day after Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

(Photos by Maureen Price / for Chronicle Media)

