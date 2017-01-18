DeKalb County Briefs

COUNTY

Electronics recycling pickup times updated

Electronic waste collections will continue in 2017. DC Trash of Cortland will serve as the county’s electronics waste vendor. Residents are welcome to recycle any item with a plug or a battery with the exception of smoke detectors and alkaline batteries made after 1995.

Listed below are the dates, times and locations of each event. The schedule has changed from 2016.

DeKalb: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. first Saturday of the month at Public Parking lot, Grove and 4th Street

Sandwich: 12:30-2:30 p.m. second Saturday of the month at 750 Duvick Road (East Water Tower)

Waterman: 9-11 a.m. fourth Saturday of even-number months at City Lot, Route 30

Shabbona: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. fourth Saturday of odd-number months at 206 S. Blackhawk Road

Cortland: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. every weekday at DC Trash, 14438 E. North Ave.

There are fees to recycle the following items: computer monitors, $10; TVs 18 inches or smaller, $20; TVs 19 inches or larger, $30; appliances with Freon, $5-$15; and all other items, free. Residents will receive a coupon for equal value when paying to recycle electronics that incur a fee (This excludes items containing Freon.) Recycling staff will help unload heavy items. DC Trash offers pick up from private home for a fee. Contact DC Trash at (815) 758-7274 for more information.

DeKALB

‘Nuns on the Bus’ leader to speak

A leader in the global justice and peace movement will be the keynote speaker for the Winter 2017 Woman Spirit Conference, “Just Women: Just World.” Sister Simone Campbell, executive director of Network National Catholic Lobby, and a driving force behind Nuns on the Bus, will speak at the event, hosted by the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of DeKalb, Feb. 3-5.

The Woman Spirit Conference is sponsored by the Women & Religion Committee, a group of Unitarian Universalist women from the Midwest, which is associated with the Unitarian Universalist Association. The committee’s mission is to support women in their search for the inner feminine divine. The conference is open to women of all religious backgrounds. Women can register at www.womenandreligion.org. for $175 through Feb. 2, or $200 at the door.

After seeing how the national budget treated the poor, Sister Simone Campbell created Nuns on the Bus. This group of Sisters of Social Service traveled across the U.S. speaking about justice. They advocated the passage of the Affordable Care Act, and Campbell was a leading advocate.

The conference will include a musical workshop for conference participants and a concert for the public by the duo Emma’s Revolution, made up of award-winning activist musicians Pat Humphries and Sandy O.The concert will be performed at 8 p.m. Feb. 4. Called “inspiring, gutsy and rockin’,” Emma’s Revolution’s songs have been sung for the Dalai Lama and praised by Pete Seeger. Tickets can be purchased online for $22 ($18 student or low-income) at dekalbcountytickets.ticketforce.com, or $25 at the door.

SYCAMORE

Museum opens water exhibit

The Midwest Museum of Natural History’s newest exhibit, Water World, opens Jan. 18. The exhibit is designed to teach the public about water, one of the world’s most essential molecules; see what kind of animals and ecosystems thrive in water; and learn how to help conserve water for generations to come. A special opening ceremony will be held 4-6:30 p.m. Jan. 18, at the museum, 425 W. State St., Sycamore. The exhibit runs through May 5. The museum is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. October to February and 10 a.m-5 p.m. March-September. For admission and other information, call (815) 895-9777.

MALTA

Kishwaukee nursing students inducted into honor society

The Kishwaukee College nursing program held an induction ceremony recently on campus for the Alpha Delta Nu (ADN) Nursing Honor Society. Nine second-year nursing students became ADN members.

ADN is the official honor society of the National Organization for Associate Degree Nursing. To be eligible for admission to ADN, nursing students must have completed two semesters of nursing program coursework with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0, have a minimum 87 percent (B) average in all nursing courses and complete a leadership project.

The ceremony included welcoming remarks by Bette Chilton, dean of health and education at Kishwaukee College. Representing the new inductees was student speaker and ADN President Ciji Calhoun-Reid. The inductees received their ADN pins from each other to signify their connection to each student. Chapter advisor June Callahan bestowed each with an honor cord.