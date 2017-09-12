–DeKalb County Calendar of Events

Sept. 14

DeKalb Farmers Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Van Buer Plaza, the corner of north Second and Locust streets, DeKalb

Free

The DeKalb Farmers Market features more than 30 vendors offering locally-grown produce, wine, baked goods, flowers and artisan crafts. Debit, credit and LINK cards accepted.

The Green Lens Environmental Film Series

7 p.m. Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb

Free

The next film in this two-month series is “Planetary” from 2015. “Planetary” interweaves imagery from NASA Apollo missions with visions of the Milky Way. Interviews with scientists, astronauts, Buddhists and explorers shed new light on the ways a worldview is affecting life on earth.

8 Countries in 1 Day

4-7 p.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

Library staff will portray the customs of eight countries throughout the library. Each country will have crafts, activities, and food samples. Activities will include Moroccan spice tasting and Chinese calligraphy, Scandinavian woven heart basket and Swedish yarn doll instructions. Sample German bratwurst and sauerkraut in Germany. Other countries to be featured include Ghana, Indonesia, Chile and Nigeria. Special performances will be scheduled throughout the evening. Programs and “passports” will be handed out at the welcome table. Bring canned goods for additional raffle tickets. For more information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call (815) 756-9568, Ext. 1701.

Sept. 16

“Monster Trucks”

2 p.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

In this movie, Tripp, a high school senior with a knack for building trucks, makes an incredible discovery—a gas-guzzling creature he names Creech. To protect his mischievous new friend, Tripp hides Creech under the hood of his latest creation, turning it into a real-life super-powered monster truck. Together, the duo teams up for a wild and unforgettable journey to reunite Creech with his family. No registration needed.

Wine on the Terrance at the Ellwood House

4-7 p.m.

Ellwood House Museum, 509 N. First St., DeKalb

$50

The Ellwood House in DeKalb provides an elegant setting for an evening of wines, appetizers and music. Inboden’s of DeKalb will serve wines and appetizers. Classical guitarist Quentin Dover will perform. Guests may also take a self-guided tour of the mansion and gardens and view the exhibits on display in the Visitor Center. A silent auction and raffle of elegant offerings and gift certificates will take place throughout the evening. The event is limited to 200 tickets, which can be purchased online at ellwoodhouse.org, by phone at (815) 756-4609, or in person at the Ellwood House Museum Visitor Center and Inboden’s, 1106 N. First St., DeKalb.

Sept. 17

DeKalb County Farm Stroll

noon-5 p.m.

Various locations

Free

The Farm Stroll is a self-guided driving tour of multiple farms holding open houses. Diverse family farms producing local food, fiber, and fun will open their farm gates to the public to show the public how they produce everything from apples to zucchini. Follow DeKalb County Farm Stroll on the Northern Illinois Farm Stroll Facebook Page or the DeKalb County Farm Stroll Facebook event page for information and maps. Or contact University of Illinois Extension at (815) 732-2191 with questions.

Sept. 20

Local Lore Lecture Series: Bringing the Little House Back to Life

noon

Ellwood House Museum, 509 N. First St., DeKalb

Free

Learn the history of the Gurler family in DeKalb, the unique role of the Gurler Heritage Association within the community, and how you can be a part of the Gurler House’s pioneer legacy. Local Lore is a lecture series for adults. Participants are welcome to bring a sack lunch. Call (815) 756-4609 for more information.

