–DeKalb County Calendar of Events Nov. 29 – Dec. 1– 

Nov. 29-Dec. 3

“A Charlie Brown Christmas”

7:30 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 2

2 p.m. Dec. 2-Dec. 3

Stage Coach Theatre, 126 S. Fifth St., DeKalb

$13-$15

In this stage production, Charlie Brown complains about the overwhelming materialism he sees during the Christmas season, and Lucy suggests that he become director of the school Christmas pageant. Charlie Brown accepts, but this proves to be a frustrating endeavor. When an attempt to restore the proper holiday spirit with a forlorn little Christmas fir tree fails, he needs Linus’ help to learn what the real meaning of Christmas is. For more information and tickets, call (815) 758-1940 or go to stagecoachers.com. Some performances are sold out.

Nov. 30

A Nature Fairy Visits the Library

10-11:30 a.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

This unique fairy has traded her flying powers for the power to magically grow big enough to join little children for a special day at the library. Aria Rose brings fairy dust and enchanting stories about what it’s like to live in her fairy realm during the changing seasons.

Winter Chocolate Walk

4-8 p.m.

Walk begins at Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St., Sycamore

Free

Enjoy the best of Sycamore’s downtown shops while sampling an array of chocolate desserts such as chocolate martinis, homemade chocolate marshmallows, chocolate doughnuts and chocolate dipped mini cones. A Chocolate Walk guide will list all participating businesses. The guide is online and can be printed at home. If you have a guide, you may begin at any participating business. Participants will get a card and when the card is full, they will drop it off at their final location. The winner will be drawn from the names of those who made the most stops on the walk. For more information, go to discoverysycamore.com.

Santa Comes to DeKalb

6-8 p.m.

Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb

Free

Cookies, cocoa and caroling are planned to celebrate Santa Claus’ arrival. The DeKalb High School Madrigals will perform from 6 – 7 p.m., then welcome Santa into town as he opens his house for the season at 7 p.m. Santa will visit with children until 8 p.m.

Dec. 2

Carriage Rides and Visits with Santa

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb

Free

Enjoy a complimentary old-fashioned horse-drawn carriage ride around downtown DeKalb and visit with Santa. Visit downtowndekalb.org or call (815) 756-6306 for more information.

Taste of the Season

5-8 p.m.

Downtown DeKalb

$30

Enjoy tastings at 15 Downtown DeKalb businesses and sample food from local restaurants. Check-inn will be from 4:45-6:15 p.m. at the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce to receive a tasting glass and lanyard and tasting location information. All locations will be tasting various wines, whiskey, etc. and have food samples from local restaurants.

Dec. 1-3

“The Nutcracker”

7 p.m. Dec. 1 and Dec. 2

2 p.m. Dec. 3

Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb

$28 adults, $23 children 4-12 years old, younger children free

The Beth Fowler Dance Company will present its 24th annual production of “The Nutcracker.”

In the dance, Clara falls asleep and dreams of toy soldiers and rats battling in her living room, then has adventures in a snowy forest to the Land of the Sweets. Overwhelmed by her adventures, Clara wonders if it was all just a dream. Children age 3 and under are admitted free, but must still have a ticket to enter. For more information, call (815) 758-1225.

Holiday Open House Weekend

6-9 p.m. Dec. 1

1-5 p.m. Dec. 2 and Dec. 3

Ellwood House, 509 N. First St., DeKalb

$10 adults, $5 youth ages 6-17, free for Ellwood House members and children younger than 6

Visitors to the three-day Holiday Open House weekend can enjoy live music as they tour the mansion. Tour guides will be stationed on each level to share the history of the home and the Ellwood family. Other highlights included a visit from Santa and refreshments in the Visitor Center. The last tickets will be sold 30 minutes before closing.

–DeKalb County Calendar of Events Nov. 29 – Dec. 1–