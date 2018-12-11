–DeKalb County Calendar of Events Dec. 12 – Dec. 19

Dec. 12

Wrapping Day

10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Hinckley Public Library, 100 Maple St., Hinckley

Free

Wrap your gifts for free at the Hinckley Library. The library will supply all the wrapping paper, ribbon, tape, scissors and other supplies needed so that your paper does not match the paper Santa will be using.

Dec. 13

Library Open House

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St., Sycamore

Free

Sycamore Library’s holiday tradition continues with live music, visits with Santa, tasty homemade treats and other fun activities. All ages welcome. No registration is needed.

Healthy Holiday Cookies

6:30-8p.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

Learn how cookies can be healthy and still taste good in a class that will give tips and tricks to holiday baking for different dietary needs. The session will explore a variety of recipes that have been adapted. Some are free of nuts, dairy, eggs, gluten or grain. Others are diabetic-friendly, low-calorie or low-fat. Recipes and samples will be provided. This program is part of the A Healthy Mind, in a Healthy Body initiative between the DeKalb Public Library and the DeKalb Kiwanis Club. No registration needed. For more information, send an email to samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.

Dec. 14

The Polar Express with Santa

6-9 p.m.

Cortland Lions Club, 70 S. Llanos St., Cortland

Free

The public is invited to view The Polar Express and get a visit from Mr. Conductor himself. Members of the local Lions Club will serve hot cocoa and cookies with Santa. Snacks, drinks and popcorn will be available for purchase. Pajamas, pillows and blankies are encouraged.

Dec. 14 and 15

Christ Community Church DeKalb: This is Christmas

7 p.m.

Egyptian Theatre, 135 N Second St., DeKalb

$7.50

This interactive Christmas concert features local musicians from Christ Community Church in DeKalb. For more information and tickets, visit Egyptiantheatre.org

Dec. 14-16

Holiday Train

5-9 p.m. Dec. 14

4:30-9 p.m. Dec. 15

4:30-8 p.m. Dec. 16

Lions Community Park, 435 S. Birch St., Waterman

Free

See more than 300,000 lights and figures while taking a train ride and enjoying hot chocolate and popcorn. Santa will attend to speak to children. Call 630-360-6523 for updates about weather conditions.

Dec. 16

The Big Holiday Balloon Show

3 p.m.

Opera House of Sandwich, 140 E. Railroad St., Sandwich

$7 adults, $4 children

With his wife Miss Dena, Smarty Pants presents the Big Balloon Holiday Show, celebrating the season with Santa Claus, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, elves, Frosty the Snowman and other holiday favorites. Suitable for all ages, the show is a theatrical balloon stage presentation featuring magic, comedy and Smarty’s giant balloon props. Get tickets at sandwichoperahouse.org.

Dec. 17

NAMI Family Support Group

6:30-8 p.m.

Northwestern Medical Kishwaukee Hospital, 1 Kish Hospital Drive, DeKalb

Free

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) offers free support groups for people who have a family member or loved one who is living with a mental illness. NAMI Family Support Groups are peer-led groups for family members, caregivers and loved ones of individuals living with mental illness. Participants can gain insight from the challenges and successes of others facing similar circumstances. No registration is needed. Questions? Call Reema Oliver, LSW, 815-756-4875, ext. 242.

Dec. 18 and 19

Santa Visits

10-11:30 a.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

Santa is coming to the DeKalb Public Library to chat with his young friends. He will pass out candy canes and visit briefly with anyone who stops by the Children’s Department. No registration is required.

Dec. 19

Books and Barks

6-7 p.m.

Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St., Sycamore

Free

Books and Barks is a program that provides children with an opportunity to practice their reading skills by reading aloud to a Canine Good Citizen. The goal of the program is to create a positive, non-threatening and fun environment for independent reading. Space is limited; registration required. Call 815-895-2500.

–DeKalb County Calendar of Events Dec. 12 – Dec. 19–