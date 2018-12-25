–DeKalb County Calendar of Events Dec. 25 – Dec. 31

Dec. 26

Workshop Wednesday: 3-D Snowman

1-2:30 p.m. and 3-4:30 p.m. sessions

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

At Workshop Wednesday, youngsters can learn the free, web-based 3-D Design Program TinkerCAD and design their own snowman. After class, the snowmen will be produced on a 3-D printer and will be able to be picked up in a few days. Participants have to be at least 12 years old (10- and 11 year-olds are welcome if accompanied by an adult). Class size is limited. Registration will begin 30 minutes before class begins on a first come, first serve basis. For more information, contact the library’s Tech Desk at techdesk@dkpl.org or 815-756-9568, ext. 6103.

Books and Barks

6-7 p.m.

Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St., Sycamore

Free

Books and Barks is a program that provides children with an opportunity to practice their reading skills by reading aloud to a Canine Good Citizen. The goal of the program is to create a positive, non-threatening and fun environment for independent reading. Space is limited and registration is required. Call 815-895-2500.

Dec. 27

4-C Books & Babies

10-10:30 a.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

Learn with your child (age up to 3 years old) and meet other families during this monthly program. These 4-C playgroup programs promote language and early literacy through songs, rhymes and interactions. Older siblings are welcome. No registration is required. For additional information, send an email to theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.

Dec. 27 and Dec. 29

“Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” and “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

2 p.m. Dec. 27

10 a.m. Dec. 29

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

Olaf teams up with Sven on a merry mission in this very short featurette. It’s the first holiday season since the gates reopened, and Anna and Elsa host a celebration for all of Arendelle. When the townspeople unexpectedly leave early to enjoy their individual holiday customs, the sisters realize they have no family traditions of their own. So, Olaf sets out to comb the kingdom to bring home the best traditions and save this first Christmas for his friends. Following “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” (rated G, 21 minutes), the library will show the classic TV special “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (rated TV-G, 53 minutes). Attendees may bring non-messy snacks to enjoy in the room during the show. No registration is needed. For more information, call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.

Dec. 28

Friday Wine Down

Prairie State Winery, 222 W. Main St., Genoa

7-9:30 p.m.

Free admission

The wine down features live music from local artists. Betsy Petrie and the Souvenirs will perform. Outside food may be brought from home (no outside restaurant food). The kitchen will be open until about 8:30 p.m. Call 815-784-4540 for more information and to make reservations.

Dec. 29

Beginner Skateboarding Session

10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Fargo Skateboarding, 629 E. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb

$5

This Saturday lesson is for beginners only. For more information, visit fargoskateboarding.com or contact the shop at 815-756-5555.

Winter Break Skate

4-7 p.m.

Kishwaukee Family YMCA, 2500 Bethany Road, Sycamore

$3 general admission, free for YMCA members

Join the YMCA for a family skate date. An evening of skating and raffle prizes is planned. All skate rentals are $2, and skaters may bring their own skates. Call 815-756-9577 for more information.

Dec. 31

“Noon Year” Eve’s Party

11 a.m.-12p.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

Celebrate the coming of the new year. Make a noisemaker, toss confetti, and as 12 p.m. approaches, join in a “noon year” countdown. No registration is required. For additional information, send an email to theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.

