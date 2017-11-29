–DeKalb County News Briefs

STATE

Farm economics summit to study profitability

This year’s Illinois Farm Economics Summit will address the profitability of Illinois agriculture and how to manage financial stress. The University of Illinois Extension and members of the farmdoc team from the Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics in the College of ACES will tackle these topics in a series of five Farm Economics Summit meetings. Speakers from the U of I farmdoc team will explore the farm profitability outlook and management challenges from several perspectives, including the 2018 outlook for crop and livestock prices, soybean yield trends, an update on the next farm bill, the financial position of Illinois farms, habits of financially resilient farm operations, and crop economics for 2018.

The summit will be offered at five locations:

Dec. 18 – Faranda’s Banquet Center, DeKalb

Dec. 19 – Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino, Peoria

Dec. 20 – Crowne Plaza, Springfield

Dec. 21 – Bretz Wildlife Lodge and Winery, Carlyle

Dec. 22– iHotel and Conference Center, Champaign

The advance registration fee is $70 per person and includes lunch, refreshments and all meeting materials. The online pre-registration deadline is Dec. 11. For questions about registration, contact Nancy Simpson at nsimp1@illinois.edu or (217) 244-9687.

SANDWICH

Christmas festivities planned for weekend

Carolers will provide a festive backdrop to A Sandwich Christmas celebration Dec. 2 and Dec. 3. For the weekend, holiday trees will be displayed, decorated by local businesses and non-profit organizations. The Holiday Lane Craft Show will sell gifts made by local crafters and home business owners. There will be smores by the fire and a visit from Santa Clause under the holiday lights. Climb aboard the Christmas trolley and enjoy a tour viewing the decorated homes of Sandwich. The weekend’s schedule is:

Dec. 2

10 a.m. Festival of Trees at Timber Creek Inn and Suites

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Holiday Lane Craft Show at the Timber Creek Convention Center

4:30 p.m. Tree Lighting Ceremony at Veterans Park on Railroad Street

5-7 p.m. Christmas Village, where Santa and children’s activities will be

5-8 p.m. Trolley Tours

4 p.m. Living Nativity at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2465 W. Sandwich Road

Dec. 3

10 a.m. Festival of Trees at Timber Creek Inn and Suites

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Holiday Lane Craft Show at the Timber Creek Convention Center

5 p.m. Living Nativity at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2465 W. Sandwich Road

Times and events may change due to scheduling issues. To learn more or to register to be part of any of these events, visit sandwichparkdistrict.org/a-sandwich-christmas/.

SOMONAUK

Screenings offered for preschool children

Free screenings for preschoolers, ages 3 to 5, in Somonauk School District 432 will be offered from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Dec. 8. This service is one way of finding preschoolers who may need extra help before the start of kindergarten. The screenings will be conducted at the Somonauk Public Library, 700 E LaSalle St. To schedule a screening, call (815) 498-2338, ext. 321.

DeKALB

NIU alum’s $1 million donation boosts effort to help students

A program that financially helps Northern Illinois University students get their degrees now has $1 million more to do its work. NIU alum John Burns and his wife, Denise, gave the money to Angel Touch, a program that helps NIU students who are in good academic standing but have hit a financial roadblock on the way to finishing their degree.

The donation was announced during NIU’s recent Red and Black fundraising gala. The gift will give a major boost to Angel Touch, which since it was established two years ago, has used $241,000 to assist 100 students.

NIU’s good fortune also includes a successful Red and Black gala. The gala raised $405,000, beating the 2016 total of $330,000.

Local businesses invite public to Taste of the Season

Enjoy wine tastings and sample food from local restaurants Dec. 2 during Downtown DeKalb’s Taste of the Season. More than 15 local businesses will participate in the event, from 5-8 p.m. For more information, contact Jessica Antonacci of the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce at jessica.antonacci@dekalb.org or (815) 756-6306.

SYCAMORE

Special beer available only through Nov. 30

A special beer that was brewed to raise money for the Midwest Museum of Natural History in Sycamore, will be available for purchase through Nov. 30. The beer, named the Armchair Anthropologist, is a blonde ale that was brewed in honor of a recent exhibit at the museum about the history of beer brewing.

The beer is available at Forge Brewhouse, a microbrewery at 1330 E. State St, Sycamore. A quarter of the proceeds will go to help fund the museum.

