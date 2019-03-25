DeKalb prosecutor killed in Wisconsin shooting linked to domestic violence

A DeKalb County assistant state’s attorney was shot to death in a possible case of domestic violence on Saturday, March 23 in Beaver Dam, Wis.

Stacia Hollinshead, 30, was shot and killed inside a home in the Dodge County community.

“Stacia was the victim of an apparent homicide in an alleged incident of domestic violence, shot to death inside a home in Beaver Dam, Wis.” DeKalb County State’s Attorney Rick Amato said in a statement. “A suspect is in custody in Dodge County as authorities complete their investigation.”

A suspect, identified as Ulisses W. Medina Espinoza of Beaver Dam, was taken in custody by local police.

“News of Stacia’s death has left us stunned, deeply saddened, struggling to understand how someone we cared for so much could be the victim of such an unimaginably violent act, and wondering how we could have helped her to prevent it,” Amato added.

Amato said Hollinshead served as a U.S. Army Intelligence officer for 11 years, was a 2018 graduate of the Northern Illinois University College of Law and joined the DeKalb County State’s Attorney staff in November 2018.

“We quickly came to know her as a dedicated mother and prosecutor with a bright future in the practice of law,” Amato said. “Stacia had an impressive command of the courtroom, particularly so for a new attorney, showing great poise with tough and complex matters.

“However, Stacia shined her brightest when she was around her daughter,” Amato added. “Because Stacia was such a hard worker, she would often bring her daughter to the office as she completed her work for the day. Her daughter was instantly a favorite among the staff.”

DeKalb County Board Chairman Mark Pietrowski Jr. offered condolences to Hollinshead’s loved ones and encouraged people in abusive relationships to seek help.

“If you or someone that you love is in an abusive relationship or has left an abusive relationship please call 211 to hear about resources and contact your local shelter and police,” Pietrowski said in a statement. “In DeKalb County we are fortunate to have Safe Passage non-profit organization help hundreds of women and families each year.

“We must as a state and a nation get guns out of the hands of abusers and work to ensure our laws are enforced,” he added.