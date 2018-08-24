— Late summer Ribs, Rhythm and Brews now a Sycamore tradition

Sycamore’s Ribs, Rhythm and Brews Festival dates back only just 2015, but the event has been so successful that its now a fixture on the community’s calendar.

The 2018 edition is set for Aug. 25 from 5-10 p.m. and will feature cold craft beer, delicious ribs and live music from local artists like Back Country Roads.

“The ribs are all totally unique,” said Rosemarie Treml, executive director of the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce. “You’ll have one that’s really smokey and then you’ll have one that’s a really sweet barbecue…they’re totally different but, I swear to you, they all just fall off the bone, melt in your mouth and especially with an ice cold beer — can’t get any better than that.”

The festival will be held in the adjacent parking lots on the corner of Somonauk and Elm Street with parking available all along Somonauk Street.

Bottled brews available at the festival include Goose Island’s 312, Shocktop, Kona Big Wave, Bud Light and Michelob Ultra.

Draft beer selections will include Sycamore-based Forge Brew House. Treml said Forge Brew House will be selling Quiet Man, their Irish red ale, and Featherweight, an American lager.

For those that don’t like beer, Treml said there will also be cranberry and grapefruit Spiked Seltzer for sale.

But the star of the show will be the local vendors selling ribs and side dishes. Treml said the vendors will compete in a blind taste test to be crowned the Ribs Rhythm and Brews champion.

“It’s awesome because we have very impartial judges pick the ribs,” Treml said. “We usually have each of our sponsors allocate an individual to judge and then we’ll have the mayor, the president of the chamber and then one of the chamber staff.”

There will be a variety of local vendors at the event including Sycamore Tom & Jerry’s, Slow Smoke Barbecue and Sycamore Country Store & Catering.

Last year, Hicks Barbecue won the title but Treml said this year, it’s anyone’s game.

“It’s been interesting because the first year it was Tom & Jerry’s, the second year was Country Store & Catering and then last year was Hick’s,” Treml said. “So you never know.”

Treml has helped organize the festival each year but said she avoids being a judge because she can never pick a favorite.

“I love ribs,” Treml said. “I would have a very tough time picking if I had to be one of the judges so that’s why I try to stay out of it. I mean, you have no idea how good they all are.”

There will also be live music at the festival stage. The night kicks off with a performance by Mr. Myers, a Caribbean rock/reggae band, followed by DJ Toxic from Behind the Beats who will play a mix of today’s pop hits.

The festival’s headliner will be Back Country Roads playing a mixture of current country hits, throwback country and even a few of their own original songs.

— Late summer Ribs, Rhythm and Brews now a Sycamore tradition —