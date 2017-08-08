–DuPage County Calendar of Events

Aug. 10

Summer

Concert Series

6:30 p.m.

Cortesi Veterans Memorial Park, 318 E. Kenilworth, Villa Park

Free

Bring blankets and lawn chairs to the Villa Park Summer Concerts for some family entertainment. Concession stand opens at 6 p.m. Le Travaillant, a Chicago-based Cajun band, will perform the dance music of French-speaking Louisiana and bring the feel of the bayou to Villa Park.

Aug. 11

Movies in the Park

7:30 p.m.

Wilder Park, 175 S Prospect Ave., Elmhurst

Free

“The Love Bug” begins at dusk. Beforehand, children can do a family craft project at 7:30 p.m. Free popcorn will be served and food trucks will be on site.

Aug. 12

Junior Tour de Naperville

9 a.m.

Commissioners Park, 3704 111th St., Naperville

$17 for residents, $25 for non-residents

The fifth annual event gives children ages 3-10 the opportunity to ride their bicycles, Big Wheels or tricycles around 1.2-mile trail. Park district police officers will “cite” safe bicycling practices with a “ticket” for a free ice cream cone at the Riverwalk Café. Register at napervilleparks.org.

Story Time with GreenMan Theatre Troupe

1-3 p.m.

Elmhurst Art Museum, 150 Cottage Hill Ave., Elmhurst

$9 adults, $8 senior citizens, students and children under 18 free

Come enjoy live performances for all ages alongside the museum’s exhibition, “The Human Touch.”

Aug. 12-Aug. 13

Adult Float

9-10:55 a.m.

Centennial Beach, 500 W. Jackson Ave., Naperville

$8 for residents, $12 for non-Residents

This is time for adults, age 18 and older, to swim, sun or paddle around the beach on an inner tube. No one under the age of 18 will be permitted inside the beach until 11 a.m. For more information, call (630) 848-5000.

Aug. 13

Hosta Auction and Sale

1:30-4:30 p.m.

Hinsdale Community House, 415 W. 8th St., Hinsdale

Free

Hostas and other shade plants will be the main attraction at the Northern Illinois Hosta Society Auction and Plant Sale. Plant lovers are invited to bid and buy top quality plants. New and classic hostas and companion plants will be available. Most plants will be auctioned, but many will be available for sale at the Bargain Table. Mark Zilis, one of the foremost experts in the hosta ﬁeld and a proliﬁc author, will be the auctioneer. A raffle will allow winners to take home mature, desirable hostas.

Aug. 15

Summer Concert Series

7 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Pavilion in Fishel Park, on Grove Street west of Main Street, Downers Grove

Free

New Odyssey will perform music ranging from the oldies to today’s hits. The band consists of three musicians who play a total of 30 instruments. Food, wine and beer will be available for purchase. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held indoors at the Lincoln Center, 935 Maple Ave. For weather updates, call (630) 963-0575 after 5:30 p.m.

Millennium Carillon Summer Recital Series

7 p.m.

Millennium Carillon in Moser Tower and Visitor Center, 443 Aurora Ave., Naperville

Free

Roy Kroezen, the city carillonneur for Centralia, Ill., will perform. Kroezen, who came from the Netherlands, has spent 22 years as a musician and organist. He holds a master’s degree in carillon, organ and choir conducting. The patio will be open at the Riverwalk Café, where guests can enjoy dinner, snacks and beverages while listening to the music.

Aug. 16

Elmhurst Farmers Market

7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Vallette, just east of York

Free

A weekly open market features area farmer’s produce and vegetables, along with some retail, service and food items. The market will be held rain or shine.

Concerts on the Hill

7:30 p.m.

Bolingbrook Performing Arts Center, 375 W Briarcliff Road, Bolingbrook

Free

The band, Shindig, will perform coves of more than 90 bands from the ‘60s — early ’60s, the British Invasion, psychedelic, pop, girl groups and Woodstock.

